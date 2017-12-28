Personal celebrity trainers on losing weight in 2018

It’s the first thing on most people’s resolutions list for 2018, especially after eating during the holidays. Retailers are already putting out swimsuits before we even take our Christmas trees down. Frustration may set in because we haven’t lost the weight from last Christmas, and here it is a new year! Why is it so difficult and such a challenge? On NBC News, Chris and Heidi Powell, celebrity personal trainers and creators of the fitness app Transform, offer proven ways to get the weight off. Now, this won’t happen overnight, but following these steps may help us slowly melt away the pounds.

EASY AND PROPER WAYS TO DIET AND LOSE WEIGHT