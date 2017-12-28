Personal celebrity trainers on losing weight in 2018

It’s the first thing on most people’s resolutions list for 2018, especially after eating during the holidays. Retailers are already putting out swimsuits before we even take our Christmas trees down. Frustration may set in because we haven’t lost the weight from last Christmas, and here it is a new year! Why is it so difficult and such a challenge? On NBC News, Chris and Heidi Powell, celebrity personal trainers and creators of the fitness app Transform, offer proven ways to get the weight off. Now, this won’t happen overnight, but following these steps may help us slowly melt away the pounds.
EASY AND PROPER WAYS TO DIET AND LOSE WEIGHT
- Water. Most tiredness, fatigue, and some health problems all stem from dehydration. A body has to have water to flush toxins, reduce inflammation, and function properly. Substituting water (0 calories) for soft drinks, juices, and sugary drinks will automatically cause you to feel better and start losing weight. Powell says the brain can signal dehydration, but we sometimes mistake it as hunger. He says to get use to the 10-gulp routine. Every time you hold a water bottle-drink at least 10 large gulps. This will keep you satisfied and reduce your urge to snack on junk.
- A tone body is made in the kitchen. You cannot out-exercise a bad diet. You can spend days on a life-cycle, but if you are eating Mexican at night at drink margaritas, you will never reach your goals. “Nutrition drives weight loss and nutrition drives muscle gain,” says Heidi Powell. A healthy diet consists of fresh fruits, vegetables, and lean meats. Burning 500 calories at the gym and then drinking 700 calories at a bar is a recipe for failure. Never reward yourself with junk foods.
- You have to start with one thing at a time. The first thing people do is join a gym and before you know it-order a diet plan. Then, they give up because it’s too much. Start with one discipline-such as drinking water the first week-then change what you eat for breakfast the next. A new study from Harvard found that making micro-changes to your diet significantly reduces the risk of early death. Those small changes “are the baby steps to lifelong change,” says Powell. You didn’t gain it overnight, so don’t think you can lose it in a day.
- Weight training. Sorry folks, you gotta do it! Only doing cardio will reduce muscle mass but the more mass you have, the more calories you will burn. You have to do cardio and resistance training for weight loss while maintaining the health of your body.
- Weigh yourself right. Do not get on those scales every day. Heidi says to be consistent in weighing yourself-same time of the day, same day of the week, same clothes, etc. and only once a week. Did you know that a study proved we weigh more on weekends than we do on weekdays?Remember all humans screw up so don’t beat yourself up if you sin one day by eating something you shouldn’t or don’t go to the gym. Just pick back up where you left off.Photo courtesy of Bing.comRef. nbcnews.com
