Having more in living with less in 2018

Looks like we finally figured out that less is more. The hard working individual is simply tired. Tired of paying bills, of cleaning and dusting things, and frustrated at trying to find time to be with their family. Cathy and Hoda sat down on Today with Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus who have helped over 20 million people live meaningful lives with less.

How your life can be better with less

Have a packing party. Invite friends over and pack up everything you don’t use and need. Get rid of it! Don’t move it to have a sale later. If you only organize and don’t purge, you will be constantly reorganizing. Stop being a compulsive buyer. Don’t go shopping just to go. Go only when you need something and get only that thing. Instead of going to the mall or an outlet store, take a walk in the park or spend time with your family. Start saving money and stop spending all your money. If an emergency comes, you will have the money and not be stressed. If it is just $20 a month, at least it is there if you need it. Be in charge of your own time. The average person spends 8 hrs. a week cleaning and dealing with stuff. If you have less, this will require less time to do. Give your wardrobe a minimal overhaul and discover less stress getting dressed and lots of time saved on laundry. There is nothing more time consuming than having to iron from too many clothes hanging, or looking for that pair of shoes under the mountain of 30 pairs. Start small. Looking at piles of stuff and wondering where to begin? Try anywhere. Grab a box, open a drawer and start evaluating. Consider what you are thinking of buying. If you see a piece of furniture or a picture you want, don’t buy it. Think about it for a few days-imagine it in the room. Chances are, you will decide you don’t need it. Never leave a task till later. If you continuously do this (say a drawer) you will have a mountain to start growing of junk. Keep your counters and tops of furniture clean. If you don’t use it or need it-get rid of it. This makes your life so much easier when you can find what you need. Ex: a paper, your phone, etc. Use color. Minimalist have found that if you use color in your home (walls, furniture) you will want less. It’s when we stick with neutrals that we feel we need to add things for design. Color brightens your mood. Swap out. If you buy something new-get rid of something old. Make a wish list. Consider investing in experiences or services that will enrich your life without cluttering your home. Enrich your life by walking when you need to make a phone call. Find the time to be physical: Bodies were meant to move. Dance every day. Laugh every day. Treat your mind to wonderful writing, fiction, inspired prose, poetry, nonfiction- not the phone. This will gives you a quiet, inspiring, intellectual beginning of the day, as well. Make water the last beverage you drink before sleep and the first of the morning. Stay hydrated. Avoid expensive trips to buy coffee and alcohol. Work on your finances instead. Take a mental vacation every day for at least 15 min. Pray, meditate, learn to breathe again. Feel a sense of purpose: Ask, “How does what I do benefit others?” Feel in control: Set goals for the day. Be optimistic: Consider the obstacles to your goals, and plan ahead.

Being a minimalist and learning to live simply is about so much more than what’s in your home. The message conveyed is to acquire a simple life with more meaning, more freedom, and more time to focus on what’s truly important.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com