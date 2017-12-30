Army vet built a lawn food pantry and community followed

In today’s economy with the rising prices in food, and the staggering number of people that go to bed hungry, good Samaritans are giving back using one man’s concept. Neighborhoods are building food pantries on their lawns in Watertown, N.Y. The simple idea is brilliant: giving and receiving. The homeowners contribute to the needy and allow others to donate food items when they pass by.

This summer, Roman Espinoza, a 46-yr. old Army veteran, got an idea after taking a human services class at a local community college. He was shocked at how many of the students used the school’s food pantry. Thus, he felt inspired to build a “blessing box” full of canned and dried foods. This loving gesture has paid off in Watertown, revealing the big heart of the community’s residents.

Since the story about the first box was published last July, Espinoza has seen more and more interest and support for his mission. The boxes are open around the clock for those who leave items and those who need to take them. Currently, there are 20 boxes on the lawns of good-hearted citizens, feeding their own community. The demand has been so great, they are now adding other basic needs to the boxes: toothbrushes, toothpaste, band-aids, soaps, and shampoos.

The local Home Depot where Espinoza purchased the materials for the first box has donated all the materials for the homeowners who decided to follow suit. “We’ve helped cut a couple of the boxes’ sizes and all that and we get the product ready for Roman whenever he needs it. So it’s been a great partnership up to this point,” said Chris Bosco, the general manager for the store.

Home Depot hasn’t been the only business to help out. Barilla, the pasta company has donated noodles which are a perfect food item for the boxes. A local contractor got involved by donating some of the roofing material that keep the boxes dry. A nearby credit union has donated utensil packets.

“All you do is you drive into a blessing box. You get out of your car. You walk up. You take the items that you need out of it, and then you drive away,” Espinoza said. “You don’t pay anything. We don’t want any money. Initially, when my wife and I were talking about the blessing boxes, we were talking about having eight to 10, but we’ve gotten more than 20 now and It would be nice to see the numbers double.”

“There’s no lock on the box and it is open 24 hrs. a day, 7 days a week,” Espinoza said.

“Watertown, New York, in the next five years, could be known as the city of “blessing boxes,” remarked Espinoza.

