The must-have traditional New Year’s meal for southern folk

Of all the many things that are attributed to the South, the one thing that is the most steeped in tradition is the New Year’s meal. This meal is known as insurance, in the minds of those raised to believe that if you don’t eat these things, your next year will bring poverty. The overwhelming fear of missing these foods makes one run to a restaurant if Grandmother doesn’t feel like cooking, will make one fearful of the end results of not partaking, and boast after they have eaten this holy meal. You will see grocery store ads with a full section of these foods together on sale. And, everyone wants fresh and the original recipes from their heritage.

What is this all about? Why do cooks constantly find newer ways to get their “chilins” to eat these foods? Why do some pinch their nose and swallow just a mouth full to make sure their future is safe? Let’s look at how each food item became part of the southern culture and why:

The Southern New Year’s Day Menu

Greens: collards, turnip greens, or mustard. Preferably fresh cut from a garden. These are an acquired taste and most don’t want to be the cook because of the pungent odor in the steam. Fancy restaurants add new spices, different meats to season, and vinegar. The old customary way was to season with ham-hock or fatback. Health conscious folk use meat broths. This tradition of greens came about during the civil war times. Greens represent money in the new year as they are flat and green. If you eat them, you will have plenty of cash. Black-eyed peas. These were first eaten during the Civil War, picked right out of the fields, to prevent starvation of the Confederate soldiers in the South. Being a lentil, they are very healthy for you. This tradition represents coins and having plenty of coins in the new year. Some people have not acquired a taste for these and substitute other brown peas. Pork. Usually in the form of ribs, ham, or a pork roast. Throughout southern history, owning pigs was a sign of prosperity. Therefore; according to tradition, eating pork will give you prosperity in the coming year. Pigs are also a sign of bountifulness in looking for food for the new year as they use their snout to look for food. Cornbread. Now, if this isn’t cooked in a hot greasy cast iron skillet in the oven, southerners may question your ability as a cook. It has to have a crusty edge and be made with [only] buttermilk. Tradition to soak up the liquid from the greens by eating the (gold) cornbread with your meal, will ensure you have a wealthy and lucky year to come. During very poor times in the south, cornbread became a staple. It filled the bellies of the workers on the plantation, and is still known as the “gold” of the south. The term, “hush puppies” made from scoops of cornbread deep-fried batter, was a term used after plantation owners quieted barking dogs by throwing cornbread crumbs to them, and shouting-hush puppies! (Shared by a true-southern woman.) Sweet tea. The only place for unsweetened iced tea for a southerner, is in the drain. Here’s the recipe that takes a science lab to create and is done in this manner: First, bring water to a boil-add tea bags and sugar. and let steep-after adding 1/2 water to the tea-add ice-now you add lemon slices only to dilute the sugar! Yes, you heard it here.

So, there you have it. Southern-isms 101. You will see many a southerner who stayed out late tonight, pulling themselves up by the bootstraps tomorrow, to get to “Mama’s” assuring they can survive the coming year. What’s funny about this tradition is–combining these foods will upset the strongest of stomachs in the evening.

Happy New Year from this writer…..and don’t forget the chow-chow (hot pickle relish) and a very southern favorite, sweet potato pie.

All references are from my own memory of southern folklore handed down to me by my grandmother, Mary Sue Walker of Laurens, S.C. (The greatest influence of my life)

Photo courtesy of Bing.com