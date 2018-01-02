A new year, a new permanent co-anchor. This morning, 1/2/2018, Today announced that Matt Lauer has been permanently replaced for the vivacious Hoda Kopb. We now have the girls in charge of the most watched morning family broadcast in journalism. Kopb slid into the front seat alongside Savannah Guthrie during the midst of one of the most dramatic dismissals in television history when Lauer was terminated for accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior. The pairing of Kopb and Guthrie is a departure from the typical man-woman approach to co-hosting.

Kopb has the brightest smile and best hair of anyone reporting, making her easy to look at. Her empathetic personable approach coupled with expert and precise reporting made us all say, “That works.”

“It’s 2018 and we are kicking off the year right because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of ‘Today,'” Guthrie said Tuesday of Kotb’s new gig. “This has to be the most popular decision NBC News have ever made and I’m so thrilled.”

“There’s no one I’d rather be sitting next to in 2018 than you,” Kotb said. Kotb joined NBC in 1998. She has been co-hosting a segment of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford since 2008.

NBC News chairman Andy Lack announced Kotb’s promotion in a Tuesday morning memo.

“Over the past several weeks, Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running. They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of ‘Today,'” Lack wrote.

Kotb, 53, remarked, “I’m pinching myself. I think we should send some medics to my mom. [She] has likely fainted after hearing the open of that show.”

Guthrie called the move “exciting” for the network. “Hoda you are a partner, and a friend and a sister and I’m so happy to be doing this,” she gushed.