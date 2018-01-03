California has a “green rush” to make the gold

The Today Show reports all sorts of businesses are springing up in the wake of the legalization of recreational marijuana in California. Vendors in The Golden State began selling recreational marijuana legally on Monday, a milestone moment in the push to legalize marijuana across the country. There’s a “green rush” to find every way possible to use the newly legalized cannabis. Yes, it is now legal for recreational use, and the business industry is getting very ingenious. It will not be affordable for most to grow marijuana due to the taxes and regulations; but, entrepreneurs [from tech to beauty to food] are using creative ways to make money.

There are now cannabis spas. Do what? Yes, you can get a pedicure and manicure [canicure] using cannabis oils. You won’t get high but they swear by the “medicinal” ways the natural properties of the cannabis oil beautifies the skin.

Restaurants and homemakers are looking for different ways to infuse foods and drinks using the leaves from the marijuana plant, including a morning smoothie.

NBC’s Jacob Soboroff, reports there are long lines every day to purchase marijuana from retail dispensaries. One man reported he quit his job with UPS as a supervisor just to deliver marijuana to homes. His family thought he had lost his mind in doing this career move, but he is determined it will be of a monetary gain for him. He says, “I can see trucks as big as the UPS and FedEx delivering before long.” There are actually weed-delivery apps now you can download, where you don’t need to invest in the buds, backed by million dollar companies that work with blue-chip company owners. There is a command center that delivers every 10 seconds. 100 drivers are delivering currently and guarantee your delivery in 20 minutes.

Monica and Scott Lowe, of San Francisco, have opened a catering business incorporating healthy foods made with the marijuana plant.

While many are wondering how recreational marijuana use will affect the wine industry, one company says both can peacefully coexist … in the same bottle. A California winery has created a wine that gives drinkers a buzz, but reportedly has no hangover. How? By infusing the wine with cannabis — which is legal for recreational use in eight states and for medical use in 28 others — and removing the alcohol.

In California’s booming cannabis-related business, there seems to be opportunity for everyone; however, most banks will not back these businesses, as it is still illegal to use marijuana in most states.

Legal experts say 2018 could bring in 5 billion dollars to California’s economy.

