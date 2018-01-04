Winter products you already have at home to survive the weather

With the monster storm hammering the East today, there are things you probably have in your cabinets that will help to you survive the cold, snow, and ice. Jeff Rossen, investigative national correspondent, on Today, demonstrated several fixes to save money and time on our cars and homes.

MONEY SAVING HACKS TO SURVIVE WINTER

WD-40 to waterproof boots. If you don’t have a pair of water-proof boots, simply spray the boots you have with WD-40 the night before you go out. The spray will keep your boots from allowing water to seep in. Plastic wrap on windows. Simply take plastic wrap that you use in your kitchen and tape to the window sill. This will save you money in heating cost and is easily removable. Kitty litter. Putting the crystal [blue & white] kitty litter in a sock and placing it on the dashboard of your car will defrost your windows. It is great for absorbing water. Pam or non-stick cooking spray. If your doors on your car are hard to open with the ice and snow, simply spray the rubber seam around the door and gently wipe off the excess. This will keep the seal from allowing water to freeze on the car door in the morning. Towels. If you lay a towel across your windshield before the snow, it will protect your windshield from accumulating the snow and ice on the windshield. When you go out, pull off the towel and the wintry mix will come off with the towel. Close the flue in your fireplace. When you are not using the fireplace, make sure the flue is closed to prevent heat from escaping the chimney. Make sure it is open when you have a fire. Bucket of hot water, dish soap, rubbing alcohol will melt ice on your walkway. You don’t need rock salt for this. Take a bucket of hot water, mix in some dish soap, and a splash of rubbing alcohol.

Safety winter tips that Rossen shared in earlier episodes

If you get stuck in traffic and it is freezing. Stay in the car. Never get out and start walking. You are more likely to get spotted by an emergency worker staying in the car. You could also get hit by another vehicle from the ice. Run your heater in your car only 10 minutes an hour. This will keep you warm and avoid the possibility of your running out of gas. Always have water bottles filled, trail mix, hand warmers, flashlights, phone charged and charger, blankets in your car during the winter months. Keep the tail pipe cleared of snow and ice-the exhaust will come back into the car if you don’t. When shoveling snow to avoid injuring, avoid bending, use your knees and scoop straight, not up. This will help you avoid throwing out your back. Check smoke alarms. With an impending winter storm, the last thing you need to worry about is a fire. Your smoke alarm may save your life. Never use a generator inside. Keep it outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

When the weather outside is frightful, may these tips keep you delightful.

