Dr Oz show today: 50 yr. sugar industry cover-up

There is brand new news revealing one of the biggest corporate lies we have seen since the tobacco industry. It’s the sugar industry. Dr. Mark Hyman reveals how the sugar industry has fueled a health crisis. Dr. Cristan Kearns uncovered documents proving the sugar industry’s unethical practices.

Scientific research proves refined sugar can contribute to diabetes, heart disease and cancer. The industry has funded scientists to prove sugar is not harmful, leading the public to a health crisis by deception. Dr. Kearns has gotten hold of two booklets that never mentioned ridding the body of sugar to prevent gum disease and diabetes. Being a dentist, she was amazed that one of the booklets even mentioned drinking sweet tea. After going to the library and reading some of the sugar industry’s books, she is now revealing between 1943-70’s, the industry funded scientists to [purposefully not assign their names to the work] never mention the dangers of sugar by manipulating the truth of the findings. In 1967, $50,000 was paid by the sugar industry to the health administration, to avoid saying sugar is very harmful to your health. They discredit those that say sugar is harmful. These sort of deceptions also allow sugary foods to be purchased with tax-payers money for food stamps. This only leads to more money needed for health-care.