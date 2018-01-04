Dr Oz show today: 50 yr. sugar industry cover-up

CMR

There is brand new news revealing one of the biggest corporate lies we have seen since the tobacco industry.  It’s the sugar industry.  Dr. Mark Hyman reveals how the sugar industry has fueled a health crisis.  Dr. Cristan Kearns uncovered documents proving the sugar industry’s unethical practices.

Scientific research proves refined sugar can contribute to diabetes, heart disease and cancer.  The industry has funded scientists to prove sugar is not harmful, leading the public to a health crisis by deception.  Dr. Kearns has gotten hold of two booklets that never mentioned ridding the body of sugar to prevent gum disease and diabetes.  Being a dentist, she was amazed that one of the booklets even mentioned drinking sweet tea.  After going to the library and reading some of the sugar industry’s books, she is now revealing between 1943-70’s, the industry funded scientists to [purposefully not assign their names to the work] never mention the dangers of sugar by manipulating the truth of the findings.  In 1967, $50,000 was paid by the sugar industry to the health administration, to avoid saying sugar is very harmful to your health.  They discredit those that say sugar is harmful.  These sort of deceptions also allow sugary foods to be purchased with tax-payers money for food stamps.  This only leads to more money needed for health-care.

Guest Nicole is pre-diabetic and wants to eliminate sugar from her diet. Dr. Hyman explains when you eat the right foods, you will be able to eliminate sugar.

Training your brain to not crave sugar

  1. Combining good carbs with healthy fats and proteins-pumpkins seeds with yogurt. The key is to combine healthy fats (avocados, olive oil, nuts, seeds) with lean protein like eggs, and healthy carbs like veggies instead of starchy flour-based carbs.
  2. Have good fats in the morning and not carbs.  This produces keitones that help you lose weight and eliminate cravings. What you actually need is fat and protein. Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) are super fats that are the preferred fuel for your brain, creating ketones that cut cravings out. You can find these fats in coconut oil, ghee, and butter from grass-fed cows.
  3. Drink mint tea mid-day. Research has shown that smelling mint can help you consume fewer calories and less sugar, and potentially reduce hunger as well. Mint also acts as a natural energizer, giving you a boost when you’re feeling drowsy in the afternoon.
  4. Make a sugar-free dessert. Try making a vanilla, cinnamon, cashew cream that will give you a dose of healthy fat, protein, and natural sweetness to satisfy all your cravings.
  5. 10-secret sugar bombs you are probably eating that you should eliminate.
  6. Dr. Oz’s plan to reverse your addiction in 14 days.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggests limiting added sugar intake to <10% of calories per day (this means 200 calories for those following a 2000 calorie diet).

Statement from The Sugar Association, click here.

 

