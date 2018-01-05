Complete 5 Day Teatox Diet Plan From Dr. Oz Show Today

Doctor Oz, 1/5/2018, revisits his 5 Day Teatox Diet Plan with Dr. Pina Logiudice and promises it will rid the body of toxins, decrease bloating, and jump start weight loss. First, this plan is not new. It seems Oz has run out of new things to talk about and is rehashing old diet plans and tweaking them in order to present them to a new audience. This doesn’t mean these plans are bad. It only follows a trend set this year where Oz seems to be rehashing older plans in order to fill time on the show. While updates are appreciated, it would be nice if Oz could find some new groundbreaking ideas to present.

5 Day Teatox Diet Plan

The Teatox Diet is based on eating sensible meals as are most of Oz’s diet plans. Dieters are to stay away from processed foods, sugar, alcohol, gluten, and low-fat foods like low-fat milk. Many studies have shown that low fat foods can actually cause a person to gain weight as they are loaded with substitutes that can sabotage any diet.

Oz loves to substitute healthy options into a daily routine and this plan is no different. He recommends getting rid of morning coffee and drinking dandelion tea. Dandelion tea has been touted as a way to lower blood pressure and it supposedly help with digestion and liver function.

Most people need to drink something other than plain water during the day. Oz says drinking Licorice Iced Tea throughout the day will help curb sugar cravings and help control cortisol levels. Licorice tea takes a little getting used to but it beats plain water and gives the body something with taste.

After lunch, we get a fennel seed and ginger tea to help digestion and fight abdominal bloat. Oz says this tea will help a person feel full and keep cravings down.

The daily routine ends with a blend of milk thistle tea before bed. Milk thistle is supposed help gallbladder, liver, and kidney functions and fight constipation. This should keep a person regular through the 5 day plan.

Oz recommends a one time use of Senna Leaf Tea during the 5 day Teatox. Since Senna is a natural laxative, Oz says only do this once during the whole 5 day teatox to prevent bowel problems and help the body absorb nutrients.

Snacks are an important way to satisfy cravings and help a person stick to a diet. Oz has a Green Teatox Smoothie that has been added to the plan this year. It consists of avocado, banana, honey, spinach, almond milk and green tea. You can find the recipe on the 1 page cheat sheet below.

Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner consist of fruits, veggies, and lean meats. Examples include scrambled eggs with fruit and flaxseed for breakfast, vegetarian chili or vegetable soup for lunch, and a cruciferous veggie salad for dinner.

1 page cheat sheet

Here is the complete plan on a 1 page format to make it easy to follow:

This is an elimination diet. Oz has said in the past this is one of the hardest types of diets to stick with. The plan seems to be full of filling foods and snacks so let us know what you think about the 5 Day Teatox Diet.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Oz