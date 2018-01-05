Foods to eat that can help you get flatter abs

The recent bomb cyclone of wintry weather has some of us already wishing for an early Spring. However; it also has us wishing we were ready for swimsuit weather, in a few months. January, is typically the month when resolutions are made to get in better shape. Sometimes, even the gym isn’t enough to tone in the core area like we want. Did you know that there are foods that can actually help you burn fat? On TODAY, these foods were recommended by Ella Magers, author of The Six Week to Sexy Abs Meal Plan, and how to incorporate them into everyday meals.

Foods for better abs

Leafy greens-they are nutrient dense and calorie light. Try them cooked and raw. Sautée spinach and add lemon to help with nutrient absorption. Massage kale, add a touch of extra virgin olive oil and bake until crispy for a snack. Don’t forget that heartier vegetables like bok choy and beet greens also fall in the leafy greens bucket. “Beet greens are one of my favorites and are delicious sautéed, but most people don’t think about them because they just focus on the beets,” says Magers. Avocado-it’s a healthy fat as a whole food. It’s a great addition to salads and sandwiches. Avocado’s creamy texture makes it a great replacement for mayo, and of course when it’s turned into guacamole with chopped tomatoes, onion and cilantro, it’s a perfect ab-flattening snack. Chick peas-high in fiber and protein. You can make a hummus from these or add them to your salad. Flaxseed meal-the seeds are ground up and easier for the body to digest. Adding a tablespoon to a smoothie thickens it up and also adds fiber, protein and omega 3s. Flax meal is also a great egg replacement in baked goods: just add some water and whisk together to create a gel-like consistency. Fresh vegetable juice-this gives your digestive system a break-choose a darker vegetables like kale, which is more nutrient-packed. Add cucumbers, parsley, carrots and a little celery. Dr. Oz’s green drink is a great one to make. Portobello Mushrooms-They are a perfect meat substitute with their deep flavor and hearty texture. “You can grill, sauté or broil them, plus they’re filling and very low-calorie,” says Magers. Choose nut milk instead of cow milk. Dairy is the worst for promoting flat abs, according to Magers, but nut milk is a perfect replacement in cereal, coffee, oatmeal and smoothies. Farro-is an ancient green that has same amount of protein, calories and fiber as quinoa, but has twice the amount of calcium. It’s a slow-release energy grain that’s very filling and has lots of nutrients. Use to make salads and soups. Dates-they’re a perfect whole food and are full of fiber. Plus, they’re such a great sugar substitute and can sweeten up anything. Their sticky texture makes them ideal for the base of raw food desserts and homemade protein bars. Throw them in smoothies or blend them with nut milk for a quick snack. Tempeh-“It’s a great ab fat blaster that’s packed with protein,” says Magers. Tempeh is made with soy beans and it’s fermented, so it’s easier to digest. Cut it in blocks, then grill it alone, bake it or put it in stir-fries or salads to add that much more protein to your meal.

“The key is to focus on filling your plate with as many whole plant foods as possible. They’ll make you feel really good while you drop off the flab and get those abs you’ve always wanted,” says Magers.