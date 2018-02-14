School shooting at Florida High School leaves many dead and injured

A day of love and Ash Wednesday turned into horror as a shooter opened fire in a Florida high school today, 2/14/2018, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of panicked students fleeing into the streets. Others huddled in classrooms with sheer terror, as police hunted for the gunman. They were rescued by police in tactical gear, friends and family members said. Some were found in a state of shock.

Dozens of police swarmed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland [near Miami] after the attack.

“There are numerous fatalities. It’s a horrific situation,” Broward Country Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters. He said the school district had gotten no warning of a potential shooter and that there was no evidence of more than one shooter. “We have at least 14 victims,” the Broward County sheriff’s office said on Twitter. It did not make clear if that number included people who were wounded in addition to the dead.

McKenzie Hartley, 19, who identified herself as the sister of a student at the school described the scene in a text message to Reuters: “She heard him shooting through the windows of classrooms and two students were shot.”

“It is just absolutely horrifying. I can’t believe this is happening,” Lissette Rozenblat, whose daughter goes to the school, told CNN. Her daughter called her to say she was safe but the student also told her mother she heard the cries of a person who was shot. “She was very nervous. She said that she could hear the person who was shot crying out for help,” she told CNN. “My daughter is safe and I am very grateful.”

The school had recently held a meeting to discuss what to do in such an attack, Ryan Gott, a 15-year-old freshman told CNN.

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting,” U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter. “No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

The shooting at the South Florida high school sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. Police were warning that the shooter was still at large even as ambulances emergency workers appeared to be treating those wounded. Live television showed dozens of students, weaving their way between law enforcement officers with heavy weapons, and a large numbers of emergency vehicles.

The suspected gunman has been arrested in the deadly mass shooting at the Florida high school and is identified as 18 yr. old Nikolas Cruz, a former student-the sheriff said in a televised news briefing.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said on Twitter that had he had been in touch with local officials about the incident.

UPDATE: 6:32 EST. NBC REPORTS AT LEAST 17 DEAD.

Photo courtesy of MSN.com/© Joel Auerbach/AP Photos