Dr. Oz: The illegal fake “honey” trade from Asia

It’s one of the most illegal and dangerous trades that are coming into our borders. It’s honey from southeast Asia that is everything but honey. Today, 2/15/2018, Dr. Oz explains how illegal honey ends up in the United States and food safety journalist Larry Olmsted weighs in.

Olmsted says this fraudulent food is compared to an illegal drug trade, with very little penalties and fines.

Police in Chongqing’s Hechuan district have discovered a production site for fake honey and confiscated about 500 kilograms of the fake nectar. “The artificial honey contained zero per cent real honey,” showing a chemical analysis report according to which the honey contained 187 milligrams of aluminium residue to every kilogram of honey.

Always avoid ultra-filtered honey. The pollen is the only sure-fire way to trace the source of honey to a geographic location. As a result ultra-filtered honey is often used to mask the shady origins of certain kinds of honey — especially Chinese honey, which is subject to heavy import tariffs on account of its frequent contamination by heavy metals and illegal antibiotics. Chinese honeymakers ultra-filter their honey, and then ship it through byzantine paths, to sneak their sham product onto American grocery shelves without being hit with a tariff.

“Artificial honey has a chemical odor, it either has a pungent or a fruity smell, whereas real, pure honey has a subtle scent of flowers,” one report reads. “Honey can also be placed on a piece of white paper, if the honey spreads out, it could contain water or cane sugar. Another method is to add boiling water to a small amount of honey, let it cool and then add drops of yellow rice wine, if [the mixture] turns blue, red or violet, the honey contains starch.”

Shark Tank’s Daymond John [a beekeeper] helps Dr. Oz pick the best honey on the market to buy.

Always buy raw local honey from the grower near you. Manuka honey is good for anti-aging and heartburn. Buckwheat honey has tons of nutrients. Acaia honey is great for cooking and baking-very sweet. The label should always read ‘TRUE SOURCE/VERIFIED.”

Honey has many properties

Naturally suppresses coughs-Honey’s thick consistency coats your throat and the sweet taste is thought to trigger certain nerves that make your throat less sensitive to the cough impulse. Soothes burns-Applying a thin layer of honey to a minor burn can help quell the stinging sensation and have an anti-inflammatory effect. The antibacterial qualities of honey may also prevent the burn from becoming infected. Aids sleep-Honey may help facilitate the action of tryptophan, which helps make people sleepy. Helps heal minor wound-The application of honey to the site of the wound will help keep it moist, and exposure to oxygen helps to activate an enzyme in honey that forms hydrogen peroxide, which has antibacterial capabilities. Boosts immunity-The phytonutrients in raw honey have antibacterial and antiviral properties that may help boost your immune system and fight sickness. If you’re feeling a little under the weather, try making a “Hot Ozzy” by combining one tablespoon of honey and two teaspoons of lemon juice in a 1/2 cup of hot, but not boiling, water. Cures acne-antibacterial properties, it can be used to fight acne without irritating the skin. Functioning as an affordable face wash, honey is ideal for sensitive skin. Warm the honey and leave it on for 10 minutes before gently rinsing it off. Exfoliating-for a gentle exfoliant that’s free of harsh chemicals, you can blend baking soda with honey to slough off dead skin while moisturizing your body at the same time. Rich in antioxidants-Depending on the type of honey you buy, it will have a certain concentration of polyphenols, which have been linked to a reduced risk of heart-related illnesses and cancer.

