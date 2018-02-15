FBI was warned about Florida school shooter in September

According to CNN, 2/15/2018, the FBI was informed about a post by this week’s shooter [Nikolas Cruz] that left 17 dead and 14 injured at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

In September, 2017, Cruz put notice on a video on YouTube, “I’m going to be a professional shooter.” The owner of the video, Ben Bennight, a video vlogger and jail bondsman, knew something was amiss. Bennight notified YouTube and urged them to remove the video. He also sent a screenshot to the FBI at the time. This was 5 months ago.

In the wake of the shooting, an FBI agent based in Miami, revisited Bennight’s tip and called him up to ask if he had any additional information about the incident from last fall, he said in a video he posted Wednesday night. Then the FBI in Mississippi went to speak with him in person.

“They asked me if I knew who he was,” Bennight told Buzzfeed. “I didn’t. I don’t. Then they left.”

Buzzfeed said the FBI would not confirm whether the Florida school shooter was connected to the YouTube account Bennight flagged in September.

Many students at the Parkland high school predicted who the shooter was even before authorities had a clue.

So the FBI had their information but failed to do the job that they were supposed to?

On Thursday, authorities charged Cruz with 17 counts of premeditated murder. He is currently being held at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

The 19-year-old accused admitted to carrying out the shooting rampage, authorities said in court papers filed Thursday.

Photo courtesy of CNN.com