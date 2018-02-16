Dr. Oz: Controlling anxiety after the school shooting in Florida

Oz is a world renown heart surgeon. With years of experience in treating heart patients, Oz understands the toll anxiety can place on health, especially the heart. The grips of trauma has left it’s mark on America this week as we witnessed a young man gun down 17 innocent students and faculty, along with injuring 14 more. Such a horrific crime can cause all of us, especially parents, to become anxious of our own safety. Today, 2/16/2018, Oz shares with us proven methods to help us control the anxiety of living in today’s world.

3 tips to keep worry and fear in check

Don’t get trapped in trauma. It is easy to go down the rabbit hole of all the details. We find ourselves engulfed in every detail, every breaking story and every update. We call up our family and friends and talk about the fears we have and the “what if’s.” We get sucked up into constant tragedies. When we do this, we are making ourselves victims which makes the fears cause anxiety. Focus on things “YOU” can control. Have a plan with your family of what to do when disaster strikes. There were many heroes in the Florida shooting. The teacher who rushed 40 students into a closet, the coach who ran into bullets to protect students, and the officers who rushed into the scene to take down the shooter. They all knew what to do and they were prepared. If you see something, say something. Remind your loved ones: If they hear or witness someone with violent thoughts, tell someone-a teacher, a parent, a law officer, — report it immediately.

We can take back control by caring for those who are crying out for help. Always trust your gut, it is smarter than you give it credit for being.

As we search for answers, we have to take responsibility for our own future’s safety.

Find solace in each other and the goodness that is humankind. Without it, we are lost. With it, we feel.

Remember something that these students started their day off with on Wednesday, the morning their lives would change forever: “Life supports me in every way possible.”

May God bless all of you.

