Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce they are separating

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split after just two and a half years of marriage. The couple said they are making the announcement publicly “in an effort to reduce any further speculation.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” they said in the statement released by Aniston’s longtime publicist, Stephen Huvane. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

The celeb pair shocked fans with yesterday’s announcement—a “mutual” decision to separate made “lovingly” at the end of last year. An insider told E! News the split came down to lifestyle differences, adding that “initial chemistry” helped Jen and Justin “ignore their differences and incompatibility.”

Cracks in their relationship began to emerge by October 2017, Jen and Justin’s last photographed outing in the Big Apple.

Unfortunately, neither could compromise on a place to settle down for good, with separately established inner circles in L.A. and New York City. As the insider told us, “Jennifer and Justin fell in love hard and fast and yet they were never really suited to one another. He was a New York hipster that loved the alternative lifestyle and Jennifer was living a much more reclusive life when they first started to fall in love.”

Aniston, 49, was previously married to Brad Pitt, but the duo divorced in 2005. Recently, she avoided an awkward red carpet moment by skipping the Golden Globes entrance where Angelina Jolie was present. Pitt left Aniston for Jolie in 2005.

As People notes, the former “Friends” star has been spending a lot of time apart from Theroux in recent months. Theroux has been on the East Coast, often spotted in New York City. Meanwhile, she’s been spending time in Los Angeles. The couple has reportedly been busy with separate projects as well. Aniston recently signed on with Reese Witherspoon for Apple TV’s “Dumplin’,” filming in Atlanta, while Theroux, 46, has been filming “The Spy Who Dumped Me” in Budapest.

Engaged in August 2012 and married in August 2015, Aniston and Theroux were married less than three years and had no children together.

They said they are “two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

