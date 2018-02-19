Dr. Oz: Tuna goes under the knife

Today, 2/19/2018, Oz takes on the #1 fish most of us have in our grocery cart. He gives us information…not a fish story…on what types of tuna we should by. The tuna industry is one of the most successful, bringing in over a billion dollars a year. There are so many forms to purchase: flaked, whole, canned with oil or water, smoked, and now packaged. Julia Collin Davison of America’s Test Kitchen explains the difference between white and light canned tuna fish and Dr. Oz reveals which variety contains less mercury. Then, find out how tuna is canned and what to look for on canned tuna labels.

Davison says “white” tuna is always albacore [large] tuna. Albacore has the most flavor. “Light” tuna is yellow fin or skippjack tuna. Oz says white tuna has 3x more mercury than light. He says to stick to only eating 12 oz. a week, to avoid getting too much mercury.

Davison informed us of how the tuna is processed. Some is cooked before packing making it cooked twice. She says to look for tuna that is marked, “hand packed.”

Oz says millions of us have elevated [should be only 5] mercury levels. Being a victim himself, Oz looked at every fish he eats, how mercury gets into fish, and provided this document for all consumers:

Uncertainty about mercury could lead you to compromise your health with elevated mercury levels or unnecessarily keep you from your favorite healthy foods due to fear of just that. Because there are often no physical signs, most people have no idea what their mercury levels look like until they get a blood test. To save you the trouble, Dr. Oz tested different kinds of fish using technology developed by Sean Wittenberg so you can be informed about how much mercury is on your plate! Mercury enters the air from natural occurrences like volcanoes as well as unnatural ones like pollution and enters the ocean through the rain. After it is absorbed by plankton, fish gradually ingest more and more as larger fish eat smaller fish, leading the largest types of fish to generally contain the most mercury. Fish can be an excellent source of lean protein and omega-3s, so use the printable guide based on the FDA’s official advice next time you go to the grocery store to help you figure out what fish to feed your family!

Photo courtesy of Bing.com