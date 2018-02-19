The parents of Nikolas Cruz speak out

Kimberly and James Snead took Nikolas Cruz into their home and let him live there for three months before the Parkland school shooting on Wednesday when he walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with an AR-15 rifle and killed 17 people — the worst school shooting since Sandy Hook.

James, 48, is a decorated army veteran and a military intelligence analyst who served stints in the Middle East between 1988 and 1996. Kimberly, 49, is a neonatal intensive care nurse who cares for premature and ill babies.

The Sneads’ son had asked whether his friend could move into their home last Thanksgiving. Cruz’s mother, who had adopted him, died of pneumonia Nov. 1, leaving him without parents. He stayed briefly with a family friend in the Lantana area but wanted to move on.

The Sneads quickly agreed, telling Cruz there would be strict rules in their home. Cruz followed the rules to a tee, though they realized he was extremely depressed about his mother’s death. Kimberly took Cruz to the office of a therapist five days before the shooting. Cruz was open to seeing the therapist but didn’t like medication.

The Sneads were aware of Cruz’s love of guns, and that he had a collection. Before they let him move in, they made it clear that he had to keep all his weapons locked up in a safe in his room, and they would have they only key. They now think he had a copy made for himself before giving them “the” key for safekeeping.

The Sneads remarked how Cruz did not know how to drive, cook, or clean. They taught him to use the microwave and to do his own laundry. Cruz bought a bicycle and rode it to his job at a nearby Dollar Tree store. He also enrolled in adult education classes at the school district office. The Sneads always drove him to his classses.

James said, “Cruz was naive, not dumb, just naive.” An Army recruiter had visited his school recently and James said, “he was excited about becoming an infantryman.” The Sneads remarked how good Cruz seemed to be doing.

The Sneads never saw any signs of cruelty to others, animals, etc. However; he did have some unusual eating habits and retired to bed rather early every night. Cruz, so badly, wanted a girlfriend. He has the type personality ‘naive’ that made him bullied by his peers.

Cruz did not want to go to his classes on Valentine’s Day. He was going fishing instead, and didn’t need a ride to class that morning. He had a cast on his right hand from a fall at the family’s home; but apparently, removed it himself, on the morning of the shooting.

The Sneads remarked, “We had a monster living under our roof, and never knew.” The Sneads attorney has explained how the Sneads did nothing wrong and were making every effort to provide Cruz with the securities of a home and family. They have 3 boys of their own and knew he was loved.

On the afternoon of the shooting, James was notified by one of his son’s that there had been a shooting at the school, he attended.

Even at the Police station, Kimberly seeing Cruz being brought in–tried to run to hug him, to which her husband pulled her back.

Sometimes, love is not enough.

Ref. MSN, the SunSentinel/Broward County News (Fla.)

Photo courtesy of Bing.com