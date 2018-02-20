Powerful antibiotic to fight superbugs found right under our feet

We walk on the past and the future everyday-it is our life source from which all things past and present connect-it is the soil of the earth. We grow our foods from the dirt, we lay the foundations for our homes, and buildings, and now-we are discovering it can support our lives, in a medical sense.

With all the new superbugs coming from nowhere, doctors are dealing with fighting them. Global deaths from antibiotic-resistant infections are predicted to hit 10 million a year by 2050. The good news: A potent germ-fighting bacteria has been discovered in soil, 90 years after Alexander Fleming returned from vacation to find that one of the petri dishes he forgot to put away, was covered in a bacteria-killing mold. He had discovered penicillin, the world’s first antibiotic.

Microbiologist Sean Brady thinks it’s time to shift tactics. Instead of growing antibiotics in a petri dish, he hopes to find them in the ground. “Every place you step, there’s 10,000 bacteria, most of which we’ve never seen,” said Brady, an associate professor at Rockefeller University in New York. Many of these bacteria behave in ways that aren’t yet understood and produce molecules that haven’t been seen before.

In a study published Monday in the journal Nature Microbiology, he and his colleagues report the discovery of a new class of antibiotic extracted from unknown microorganisms living in the soil. This class, which they call malacidins, kills several superbugs — including the dreaded methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) — without engendering resistance.

“You won’t find this antibiotic at your pharmacy next week,” Brady cautioned. “It takes years for a novel molecule to be developed, tested and approved for distribution. But its discovery is proof of a powerful principle,” he said: “A world of potentially useful untapped biodiversity is still waiting to be discovered.”

This is not the first time that scientists have discovered antibiotics from the soil, but it has proven difficult for researchers to identify a a bacterial species that could become a drug, as the scientists did here. However, the study of malacidins is still early, and a great deal of research still needs to be done before its potential to become a new drug is fully understood.

Antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health, accelerated by the overuse of antibiotics as well as poor infection prevention and control. According to the World Health Organization, almost half a million people developed resistance to TB in 2016 and the issue is starting to complicate the fight against HIV and malaria.

“The soil is the great connector of lives, the source and destination of all. It is the healer and restorer and resurrector, by which disease passes into health, age into youth, death into life. Without proper care for it we can have no community, because without proper care for it we can have no life.”

― Wendell Berry, The Unsettling of America: Culture and Agriculture

Photo courtesy of Bing.com

Ref: NewYorkTimes, WashingtonPost, Time, MSN,