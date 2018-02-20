Dr Oz: True Crime Tuesday-Father’s plea for his 2 missing children and a drowned kayaker

Today, 2/20/2018, A desperate father sits down with Oz, making a plea, begging the public to help him find his kids who have gone missing for three years. Then, Angelika Graswald made headlines when her fiancé drowned while they were on a kayak trip on New York’s Hudson River.
It’s been three years since Troy Turner awoke in his Maryland home to discover his girlfriend, Catherine Hoggle, and their two youngest children missing. Turner says he has a hole in the middle of his chest and cannot sleep. Turner has another son that is in therapy from the trauma of losing his siblings. Turner is not only looking for his other two children he has to deal with his 9 yr. old’s many problems now. Turner feels Hoggle did this out of anger because Turner had to commit her from her mental illness.
Not wanting to cause alarm in their oldest son, Turner dressed the boy and walked him to the school bus stop — all before his girlfriend who struggled with mental illness, drove up in his van. She explained that she’d placed Sarah, 3, and Jacob, 2, in a new child care center. But when it came time to pick them up later that day, Sept. 8, 2014, Turner’s frustration and panic rose when Hoggle directed him from place to place with no sign of the children. Police questioned Hoggle for 14 hrs. and was eventually charged several misdemeanors because they were trying to buy time after she was found incompetent to stand trial. She is now charged with 2 counts of murder.
Crime correspondent Melissa Moore said Hoggle was getting worse with each child she had and she still spent time with her children because Turner wanted them to know their mother.
He still has no answers. With Hoggle, 31, in a state psychiatric hospital and refusing to divulge their whereabouts, Turner, 45, has spent the intervening years spearheading countless searches, passing out thousands of fliers.
Angelika Graswald, the 37-year-old Poughkeepsie woman who was sentenced to prison after she admitted to fatally tampering with her fiancé’s kayak, still claims she didn’t try to kill him. “I was just at the wrong place at the wrong time, bottom line. I was in danger, too, just as much as he was. I just happened to survive, and now I’m guilty?” Graswald told Oz, “The media made me out to be a cold-blooded murderer, and I’m not.”
Graswald was sentenced to 15 months to four years in prison for tampering with fiancé Vincent Viafore’s kayak during a 2015 outing in the Hudson River; Viafore drowned, and shortly after, Graswald allegedly told investigators she intentionally removed the kayak’s plug and took Viafore’s paddle. “I wanted him dead, and now he’s gone and I’m fine with it,” she said, according to her interrogators.
Though she’s since given a number of contradictory statements claiming she never intended to kill Viafore, Graswald pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in July 2017 and was released from prison on time served this past December. She’s since started making her first few interview rounds, maintaining to the press that she was not guilty of any crime. “I’m not cold, and I’m not heartless,” she told the Times. “I’m a person with feelings. I love people. I love Vince. I love his family. I love my friends and his friends. I didn’t just go out and coldheartedly let him die. I tried to help him. I tried to paddle toward him. It’s just not fair how they’re portraying me as a coldblooded murderer or killer.”
She told the paper that she was coerced into telling investigators she wanted Viafore dead. “I was just being cooperative,” she said. “I also felt like I couldn’t leave, that I couldn’t walk away at any time.” Melissa Moore said, “This case was labeled a homicide immediately and once they began this narrative, it never changed.” Moore remarked how she felt Graswald was not treated right during the investigations.
Graswald also gave an interview to ABC News’s 20/20 program, noting she took the guilty plea to avoid a harsher sentence for a crime she claims she didn’t commit. “They said, ‘Take the plea and get out in December.’ I went that way because everything is taken as a package,” she said. “I’m not a felon. It’s not fair, it’s not right… I didn’t kill him.”
FOR ANY INFORMATION ON THE HOGGLE CHILDREN-CONTACT http://www.missingkids.com/home.
