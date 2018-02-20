Dr Oz: True Crime Tuesday-Father’s plea for his 2 missing children and a drowned kayaker

Today, 2/20/2018, A desperate father sits down with Oz, making a plea, begging the public to help him find his kids who have gone missing for three years. Then, Angelika Graswald made headlines when her fiancé drowned while they were on a kayak trip on New York’s Hudson River.

It’s been three years since Troy Turner awoke in his Maryland home to discover his girlfriend, Catherine Hoggle, and their two youngest children missing. Turner says he has a hole in the middle of his chest and cannot sleep. Turner has another son that is in therapy from the trauma of losing his siblings. Turner is not only looking for his other two children he has to deal with his 9 yr. old’s many problems now. Turner feels Hoggle did this out of anger because Turner had to commit her from her mental illness.

Not wanting to cause alarm in their oldest son, Turner dressed the boy and walked him to the school bus stop — all before his girlfriend who struggled with mental illness, drove up in his van. She explained that she’d placed Sarah, 3, and Jacob, 2, in a new child care center. But when it came time to pick them up later that day, Sept. 8, 2014, Turner’s frustration and panic rose when Hoggle directed him from place to place with no sign of the children. Police questioned Hoggle for 14 hrs. and was eventually charged several misdemeanors because they were trying to buy time after she was found incompetent to stand trial. She is now charged with 2 counts of murder.

Crime correspondent Melissa Moore said Hoggle was getting worse with each child she had and she still spent time with her children because Turner wanted them to know their mother.

He still has no answers. With Hoggle, 31, in a state psychiatric hospital and refusing to divulge their whereabouts, Turner, 45, has spent the intervening years spearheading countless searches, passing out thousands of fliers.