The 69 yr. old supermodel taking the beauty industry by storm

Her name is Maye Musk and she has the younger supermodels a wee bit jealous. She is the striking, long and lean, nutritionist from Canada that was recently signed to be the spokeswoman for Cover Girl. Musk has been booked for designers like Sachin and Babi’s latest campaign, much to the envy of younger models. The designers decided to forgo the traditional ramp show and went ahead to launch a look book with Musk.

The designers, who chose to cast 69-year-old Musk in the look book rather than a new face, wrote this on Instagram: We were at the @cfda awards last year, and out of the corner of my eye, I see this beautiful lady. Indeed, with her towering frame and pristinely coiffed white hair, it’s hard not to notice Musk. When she talks, every sentence is punctuated by a laugh that’s so joyful and unapologetically genuine, it will make you want to hang around her orbit to soak up her innate positivity. Her personality is so upbeat. It’s so apparent that she’s happy and loving life. It’s infectious. We love you.

MSN reported Musk has several secrets to her stunning natural beauty

Eat real foods and stay away from faddish diets. Portion size, and not going back for a second serving are key. Sticking with real, unprocessed foods makes it easier to not overeat. Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains make up the base of her diet, along with lean proteins like low-fat yogurt and eggs. Chicken, fish, and meat are occasional players, but Musk usually saves them for when she’s dining out. She’ll eat butter once in a while, too, but tries to stick mostly with other sources of fats like olive oil, avocado, and nuts. Treat but don’t tempt yourself. Musk never orders dessert. If a friend does, she will have a bite. She has filtered all cookies, fats, from her home. She says if you don’t have it, you won’t be tempted. She has replaced cooking with butter for oils such as olive, avocado, etc. Stay hydrated but don’t obsess. She doesn’t carry around a water bottle but feels when you are thirsty-drink water. Exercise for energy. Musk takes a 15 minute walk with her dog every day and goes to the gym to cycle 2-3 times a week. She doesn’t do anything that hurts. She lifts light weights. She believes exercise should be for energy and not pain. Stick with skincare basics. Moisturizer, eye cream, and night cream all play a role in Musk’s skincare routine, but she doesn’t see them as foundational. “Products are supplements to the healthy things I’m already doing,” she says. Musk washes her face with simple soap and water. But she’s obsessive about minimizing her exposure to UV rays, which speed up the skin’s aging process. “I don’t go in the sun, and I wear SPF daily. I’ll wear a hat and cover my hands too,” she says. Prioritize sleep. Musk sleeps 8-9 hrs. a night. If she flies out of town, she gives herself a day to rest before going to work.

Born in Canada and having grown up in South Africa, Musk got her modeling start at the ripe age of 15. “I was the youngest girl on the runway,” she said. “Then, when I turned 21, I was considered really old, so I got married and had three kids in three years.” (Her other son, Kimbal, is a tech entrepreneur and her daughter, Tosca, is a director and producer.) After returning to work at age 28, casting agents dubbed her the oldest model in Johannesburg.

In this new day of self-acceptance of size and age, this lady is a reminder of true beauty.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com

Ref. MSN/lifestyle