Billy Graham: the most influential man of the 20th century, has died

In a 60-year career, he is estimated to have preached to hundreds of millions of people, Graham became one of the best-known promoters of Christianity, beginning his worldwide mission in large arenas in London in 1954. Graham reached millions of them through TV – the first to use the medium to convey the Christian message on that scale. He was widely regarded as the most influential preacher of the 20th century. He died at his home this morning, 2/21/2018, in Montreat, North Carolina, a spokesman for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association said.

Born Nov. 7, 1918, four days before the armistice ended World War I, William Franklin “Billy” Graham Jr. grew up during the Depression and developed a work ethic that would carry him through decades of ministry on six continents.

“I have one message: that Jesus Christ came, he died on a cross, he rose again, and he asked us to repent of our sins and receive him by faith as Lord and Savior, and if we do, we have forgiveness of all of our sins,” said Graham at his final Crusade in June 2005 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York.

Graham was repeatedly on Gallup’s list of most admired men and women. He appeared on the list 60 times since 1955, more than any other individual in the world. Grant Wacker reports that by the mid-1960s, he had become the “Great Legitimator”: By then his presence conferred status on presidents, acceptability on wars, shame on racial prejudice, desirability on decency, dishonor on indecency, and prestige on civic events

Graham was a spiritual adviser to American presidents and provided spiritual counsel for every president from Harry Truman to Barack Obama. He was particularly close to Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon B. Johnson (one of Graham’s closest friends) and Richard Nixon. He insisted on racial integration for his revivals and crusades in 1953 and invited Martin Luther King Jr. to preach jointly at a revival in New York City in 1957. Graham bailed King out of jail in the 1960s when King was arrested in demonstrations. He was also lifelong friends with another televangelist and founding pastor of the Crystal Cathedral, Robert H. Schuller, whom Graham talked into doing his own television ministry. Graham was one of Queen Elizabeth’s closest friends and influenced her life of Christianity, tremendously.

During the week of his 95th birthday in 2013, Graham delivered his final message via more than 480 television stations across the U.S. and Canada. More than 26,000 churches participated in this My Hope project, making it the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association’s largest evangelistic outreach ever in North America.

Billy Graham is survived by his sister Jean Ford; daughters Gigi, Anne and Ruth; sons Franklin and Ned; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. His wife, Ruth, died June 14, 2007, at age 87, and is buried at the Billy Graham Library.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association is a nonprofit organization that directs a range of domestic and international ministries, and is now ran by Billy’s son, Franklin. The association employs some 500 people worldwide and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with additional offices in Australia, Canada, Germany and Great Britain.

Graham’s last request was that his name not be mentioned at his funeral, only the name of Jesus. What a legacy of being the “world’s pastor.”

Photo courtesy of Bing.com

Ref: Wikipedia, NYTimes, CBS