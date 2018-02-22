Would you give anything to have the energy you had in your 20’s?

How many times have you thought, I wish I still had the energy I had when I was in my 20’s. Guess, what? MSN/lifestyle says there are ways you can boost your metabolism. As we grow older, our metabolism slows down. Doing a few simple things can boost your energy and make you feel younger.

Ways to boost your metabolism

Water. If you think about the fact water makes up the largest part of our body, it makes sense that we should always be adding it to our system, so it functions at it’s finest. Water fills you up, keeps your skin hydrated, and can actually lead to weight loss. The goal should be 2 liters a day. Strength training. This burns calories while building muscle mass and prevents the loss of muscle mass. Up your protein intake. Protein burns calories, boosts metabolism, and builds muscle. Spread it out throughout the day-(4 oz. at a meal/30 gms). Eat different proteins: Nuts, yogurt, lean meats, hummus, tuna, eggs. Be mindful while eating. Don’t sit down and wolf up a meal. Savor your food and eat slowly. The faster you eat-the more you will eat. If you just enjoy your food, your digestion system will thank you as well. Sleep is of the upmost importance. Too little sleep appears to wreak havoc with leptin and ghrelin, two hormones that regulate appetite,’ says nutritionist Elisa Zied. ‘When you don’t sleep well, you feel hungrier and you tend to eat more and choose more nutrient-poor foods.’ Limit screentime before bed. A recent pilot study from Northwestern University shows that exposure to blue-light at night can impact glucose metabolism. John La Puma, MD, suggests ceasing exposure to blue light two hours prior to hitting the sack. ‘It resets melatonin levels so that getting to sleep becomes harder, and too little sleep means weight gain for most people,’ says Dr. La Puma. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea. Caffeine can increase your metabolism up to 8 percent. Brewed tea kicks it up another notch by boosting your metabolism by 10 percent. Green tea goes above and beyond thanks to its catechins, and the effects add up. Three to four cups a day to potentially burn up to 50 to 100 calories. Refrain from using this an excuse to indulge in flavored lattes or sugary green tea drinks from the store. Don’t make it into dessert. Don’t overly restrict calories. If you cut back on calories, your body protects itself from this state of semi-starvation by slowing down the rate at which it burns food. While skipping a meal or two might see positive short-term effects, it can be harmful in the long run. Never skip a good breakfast. This is the most important meal of the day. Running out the door instead of chowing down on some eggs could slow down your metabolism throughout the day. If you skip protein at breakfast, you lose the opportunity in your day to feed your muscles. Spice up your food. Capsaicin, present in spicy foods like chili and red pepper flakes, might boost metabolism by up to 8 percent. Sprinkle on red pepper flakes on eggs in the morning. You could even make fish, chicken, or lean beef a little spicier for dinner. Keep moving, even if you are behind a desk all day. Set a timer to walk around your office every half an hour, do a few squats, something to keep the body moving. Walk or bike every single day. Keep those fluids in your joints moving, the breathing deeper, and the heart pumping for more energy.

Ref: MSN/Lifestyle, Reader’s Digest

