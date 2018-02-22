Dr. Oz: True Crime Thursday- A celebrated police chief arrested for soliciting online sex with a minor

Today, 2/22/2018, Dr. Oz and crime correspondent Melissa Moore present the story of Michael Diebold, a celebrated police chief who was arrested and accused of soliciting sex from a teenage girl. Diebold’s wife, Danielle Reinke, speaks out. Still dealing with the trauma, Reinke asks Oz, “Is it wrong that I still love him?”

Reinke married 40 yr. old Police Chief Diebold last July, 12 weeks after their son, Kyle, was born. Part of Diebold’s left arm was amputated last year in a fireworks accident during a fire company carnival in July. The small community of Leechburg, Pa. rallied around him with financial support and well wishes. He was a man the community loved and respected until his dark side made a horrible appearance in a Federal sting to take down online child predators.

The 14-year-old girl Diebold was trying to meet was actually an undercover agent. The agent told Diebold multiple times he was an underage female and Diebold sent inappropriate pictures to the undercover agent and solicited the agent for unlawful sexual contact. He then made plans to meet the undercover agent. Diebold asked repeatedly for sex. Diebold used the name ‘Kutecop4you’ and said he is a ‘Dom’ looking for a ‘Female Sub’ of any age … for ongoing play sessions. “I am a dom male that is also employed as a full time police officer. I hope that does not scare you off. I am white, straight, good looking, clean, d/d free, mentally stable and fun,” Diebold wrote in the ad, according to the criminal complaint. “I can also host or travel. I do have pics to share and I am very discreet. I am looking for a female sub for ongoing play sessions. I do not have a set type of woman so any age, race or status may email me. I respect any and all limits and you do not need to be experienced. I hope to hear from someone soon. KIK=kutecop4you.”

On December 29, “Kutecop4you” sent a picture of his “erect penis covered by his jeans,” with the message “It’s bulging,” according to the criminal complaint. He also sent photos of his jeans unzipped, “an image of what appears to be an erect penis covered in a dish towel (white with blue lines), with a white laundry basket with round holes in it in the background,” and “an image of what appears to be an adult penis partially covered by a white shirt.” He then sent a message, “now it’s your turn.” Police were able to track the Kik account to Diebold’s mother, who owns his cell phone and to his address.

In Janurary, the attorney general’s office arrested 40-year-old Leechburg Police Chief Michael W. Diebold at a spot in Westmoreland County where he had allegedly hoped to meet up with the girl. Prosecutors say he’s charged with two felonies: unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. This case is particularly heinous because the perpetrator is a public official, sworn to serve and protect the community.

In an interview with CBS, Reinke, still reeling from the shock said, “They say God will never give you more than you can handle, but he did this time. I have never hurt so bad in all my life. I don’t know how to pick up all these broken pieces and find a way to put them back together and go on with my life, but I have to try to find a way for my children. Our lives have been completely shattered. I am broken, devastated, humiliated, and I was completely blindsided. He was the first man ever in my life who never made me question, never gave me a gut feeling, never a bad instinct or sign and we were even in the process of planning to extend our family. This is not who we knew. We knew a loving, caring father and husband and we are grieving the loss of that man. On the other hand, we are dealing with the raw emotions of having someone you loved and admired be charged with committing a terrible crime. I feel like they are two different people — but they are not. I will never find the right words to say but I want to say I am truly so sorry to everyone out there including any minor that may have been involved, our community, family and friends.”

The couple got married last July, 12 weeks after their son, Kyle, was born. Reinke told Oz the hardest thing she has had to deal with: She has a 14 yr. old daughter of her own, and every weekend their home was filled with teenagers. Her daughter spoke at the wedding and told Diebold, “I finally have a dad I can look up to and trust.”

Suspected child predators can be reported by calling the Child Predator Hotline at 1-800-385-1044. Individuals who suspect an online predator or abuse can also send anonymous tips by texting PAKIDS + YOUR TIP to 847411.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com