Dr Oz: What’s the hype of probiotics?

Different foods, diets, and even health trends run in cycles.. full of hype. They come to us in buzz words across the media, and even on new packaging, for the manufacturers to catch your attention. So, what’s all the hype about probiotics? Today, 2/23/2018, Oz explains how they work in our bodies and the benefits. He also advises us on not overspending for unnecessary and ineffective sources. Registered dietitian Maya Feller and gastroenterologist Dr. Roshini Rajapaksa break down the hype, and Dr. Oz explains how probiotics affect the gut. Then, find out what kombucha really is.

Feller says she has seen a huge uptake in her office of patients with gastroenterology problems. Our gut is the intestinal tract. This is where most diseases start out so it’s critical to keep it healthy. The best way to have good intestinal health is to ensure good growth of the good bacteria there. The most critical part is the colon (large intestine) because most of the bacteria reside there. A clogged and sluggish colon means a breeding ground for bad bacteria and with that comes a number of potential problems in disorders and disease. Oz says, treating gut problems are not a one size fits all kind of fix. There are millions of bacteria in the gut. Therefore, we need different types of probiotics which heal. Oz’s guests explains kombucha can help keep one regular for a healthy gut IF it contains scoby and is marked ‘probiotic.’

Oz always reminds us to stay natural in our approach to better health. So the best foods for your digestive health are whole, unrefined foods. Avoid the white variety such as rice and bread and replace them with brown rice and whole grain breads. White flour clogs our arteries and refined sugars are among the worst substance we can put into our bodies. The other top 2 killer – trans fats. These are also called hydrogenated and partially hydrogenated oils. They are used by commercial food companies most restaurants and fast food chains all across the land. Trans fats will clog up your system giving you a slow digestive tract, slow metabolism, make you fat and cause all sorts of health disorders. Oz reminds us that the key is not so much-adding, but-eliminating for better health. Adding fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and “thinking fiber” are nature’s way of keeping the digestive area healthy.

Possibly the biggest potential danger of probiotics is the risk of transferring antibiotic resistance from probiotics to more deadly microorganisms. This is why scientists have strict rules on which bacteria can qualify as probiotic.

What to look for on labels of foods marked probiotic

Lactobacillus bulgaricus can be found in many yogurts and soft cheeses. It was discovered by the Bulgarian doctor Stamen Grigorov, hence the name bulgaricus. It helps to convert lactose and other sugars into lactic acid, which may be particularly helpful for those who are lactose intolerant.

Streptococcus thermophilus has nothing to do with strep throat, which is caused by a completely different bug. These friendly bacteria are also used to make yogurts and cheeses, and they even assist Lactobacillus bulgaricus by making nutrients that assist with growth.

Lactobacillus acidophilus and Lactobacillus casei both convert lactose into lactic acid – also helping the lactose intolerant. Research has indicated that L. Acidophilus may also be helpful at reducing cholesterol levels.

Bifidobacteria is a family of bacteria that has been studied for its ability to prevent and treat various gastrointestinal disorders, including infections, irritable bowel syndrome and constipation. In addition to making lactic acid, it also makes some important short-chain fatty acids that are then absorbed and metabolized by the body. There is also some experimental evidence that certain bifidobacteria may actually protect the host from carcinogenic activity of other intestinal flora.

Other alternative sources of probiotics include eating fermented foods like Brewer’s yeast, miso, sauerkraut, or micro algae. Whatever the source, always look for “live and active cultures” on the label. Prebiotics are found in many foods, including bananas, whole grains, honey, garlic and onions. Try to get two to four servings of these prebiotic-rich foods a day.

Oz says one of the best prebiotics is artichokes.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com