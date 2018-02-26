CBS has cast Jay Hernandez as the new “Magnum P.I.” star of the reboot series

CBS announced the “Magnum P.I.” reboot classic 80’s action/drama pilot has cast Jay Hernandez as the macho private eye according to CNN. Hernandez will play Thomas Magnum, a decorated ex-Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, using his military skills to become a private investigator.

He gets help from fellow vets Theodore “TC” Calvin and Orville “Rick” Wright, as well as from disavowed former MI-6 agent Juliet Higgins (an updating of John Hillerman‘s famous character as a woman).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hernandez’s Magnum will don a Detroit Tigers ball cap as Selleck did during the original series, which ran from 1980-88 on CBS. But no word yet on whether he will sport the sort of mustache that helped make Selleck a star and a sex symbol during the ’80s.

He said that he was discovered by a talent agent while in an elevator with his parents. “I was with my parents in this L.A. high-rise, and this guy jumped into the elevator with us and started looking at me,” Hernandez told the Orlando Sentinel in 2001. “I thought, `Uh oh. Pretty weird.’ My dad was like, ‘What the hell?’ But from the tenth floor to the first floor, he pitched me on how I had this look. If I was ever interested in acting or commercials or whatever, call him.” Hernandez was born and raised in Montebello, California. His parents are third-generation Mexican Americans. The actor got his big break playing Antonio Lopez on the NBC series “Hang Time,” which ran from 1998 to 2000. Hernandez fell in love with his “Hang Time” co-star, Daniella Deutscher and the two married in 2006.

Hernandez’s recent film roles include the DC Entertainment film “Suicide Squad” and appearances in both entries in the “Bad Moms” comedy franchise. He has also appeared in films like “Friday Night Lights,” “Hostel,” and in the Netflix fantasy-action film “Bright.” On the television side, he has recently appeared in “Scandal,” “Nashville,” and “The Expanse.”

The pilot will be set in Hawaii, with CBS’ Peter Lenkov writing and executive producing alongside Eric Guggenheim with Justin Lin (Fast & Furious) directing.

The original “Magnum P.I.” ran for 8 seasons with 162 episodes from 1980-88. Tom Selleck, who currently stars in the CBS drama “Blue Bloods,” played the role in the original series.

This is one of several such projects ordered to pilot at CBS. CBS has also ordered a pilot for a reboot of the female-led cop drama “Cagney and Lacey,” as well as an adaptation of “LA Confidential” and a revival of “Murphy Brown.”

No other cast, nor a premiere date, for the new Magnum, P.I. has been set yet.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com