Dr. Oz: The Metabolism Revolution

Individuals have been given a “one size fits all diet” that just doesn’t work for them. The reason is we all have different metabolisms. Today, 2/26/2018, Oz gives us a quiz to determine our score so we can get started on the personal path to having more energy. The score tells us about how much fat we are carrying and it puts US back in charge of our own diet. Oz teaches us about the nutrients we need to boost our metabolism as well. Nutritionist Haylie Pomroy reveals the types of food we should eat based on our personal metabolism, whether it’s active, out of balance, or in crisis mode. Then, learn which breakfast options are best for your type. Pomroy also offers additional tips for boosting your metabolism on a video clip.
There are three general metabolic types – A, B, and C – listed below. Each requires a unique meal breakdown based on different amounts of protein, fats and carbs. Of course, all of these general meal breakdowns should include an array of colorful fruits and vegetables.
Check out each type and then take Dr. Oz’s quiz to determine exactly what category you fit into and how you need to change your diet.
Metabolic Type A
If you’re a Type A, you love salty food, such as potato chips, and are also prone to anxiety. What you probably don’t realize is that frequent bouts of anxiety may actually be caused by your body’s reaction to eating salty or fatty foods. As a Type A, you also have a strong appetite, experience fatigue often, are talkative, and possess an outgoing personality.
- Strong appetite
- Crave fatty, salty foods
- Fatigue and anxiety
- Talkative, outgoing
How to Eat:
If you’re type A, you burn proteins and fats much more efficiently than you burn carbs. The salty, fatty food cravings you experience stem from your body’s need for protein. At mealtime, your plate should be comprised mainly of protein and breakdown as following:
- 50% protein
- 30% fats
- 20% carbohydrates
Choose lean cuts of protein that are dark in color such as beef, dark meat chicken or turkey, and fish such as tuna or salmon. These dark-colored foods are high in purine, a substance in the body that protects and nourishes blood vessels. Go for dairy that contains fat. That’s right! Type A’s should eat whole-fat cheese, cream, 2% milk and eggs. These items are better for you than low- or no-fat dairy products loaded with sugar. Remember, full fats are not hydrogenated or trans fats found in processed foods such as chips and cookies. Those nasty items are to be avoided no matter what your metabolic type. Eat a variety of fruits and vegetables, but steer clear of too many refined and starchy ones. These are sugar-laden and will actually add to your anxiety. Instead of white potatoes or white bread, reach for whole grains such as oatmeal and whole-wheat pasta.
Metabolic Type B
If you’re a Type B, you have a strong penchant for sweets – candy, ice cream, cookies, cake, you name it. Your body is actually crying out for healthy carbs, but you’re craving sugar instead. As a Type B, you also possess a relatively weak appetite, are sensitive, driven, organized, sometimes stressed, have a caffeine dependency, and may also struggle with your weight.
- Weak appetite
- Crave sweets
- Sensitive
- Ambitious, organized, stressed
- Dependent on caffeine
- Struggle with weight
How to Eat:
If you’re Type B, you do best on a low-fat, relatively low-protein diet that includes mainly good carbs, plenty of fruits and vegetables, and whole grains. Your mealtime plate should contain:
- 70% carbs
- 20% protein
- 10% fats
Hurrah for Type B’s! You get to eat mainly carb-based meals. However, you must eat whole grains: barley, brown rice, and whole wheat bread etc. Be aware that you need low-protein as opposed to no-protein. Choose low-purine proteins that are light and lean: white-meat poultry, white fish, such as cod or flounder, and plant-based proteins including lentils and chickpeas. Eat low-fat forms of dairy such as cheese, yogurt and milk. To reduce your dependency on caffeine, start by cutting down on coffee or black tea, and substitute with green tea.
Metabolic Type C
If you are unable to determine whether you’re are a Type A or B and like both sweet and salty foods equally, you’re probably a Type C. Type C’s are mixed types who have fluctuating appetites, can experience fatigue, anxiety and nervousness, may suffer aches and pains, and have little trouble with weight control.
- Fluctuating/unpredictable appetite
- Crave sweet and salty foods
- Fatigue
- Anxious, nervous
- May suffer aches and pains
- Little trouble with weight control
How to Eat:
Type C’s have the ability to metabolize proteins, fats and carbs equally, which is why you crave both salty and sweet foods. Your mealtime plate should be divided into thirds:
- 33% protein
- 33% fats
- 33% carbs
As a Type C, you’re allowed to put the most fats on your plate. Choose a mixture of low- and full-fat foods such as low-fat cheese, yogurt, olive oil, etc. Mix and match dark and light proteins as well: light and dark meat poultry, beef, salmon, cod, kidney beans, soy, etc. The last portion of your plate should contain good carbs, including various whole grains and healthy starchy vegetables: 100% whole-wheat breads and cereals, sweet potatoes, bananas, etc.
Oz provided us with a list of items to shop for in the grocery store that help with burning fat and boosting metabolism.
