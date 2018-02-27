Dr Oz: True Crime Tuesday, BTK Serial Killer Survivor Speaks Out

Dr. Oz and crime correspondent Melissa Moore introduce the story of the notorious BTK serial killer, whose signature stood for bind, torture, and kill. Moore discusses how his reign of terror began in January 1974 and the family he targeted in Kansas. A self-proclaimed monster, that left behind a trail of bodies, and taunted police for decades. Oz goes inside the mystery of the notorious serial killer, B.T.K. Oz has his letters from prison and an exclusive interview with a man whose family he murdered.

Beginning in 1974, and for over 30 years, Dennis Radar, held the area around Wichita, Kansas under a reign of terror. Radar devised a plan. He gathered together his hit kit, consisting of a gun, cords, knives, various tools for breaking and entering. He observed the Otero house for a time, getting an idea of when people left or returned, what their daily schedule was like. On the morning of January 15, he could wait no longer. After 8 a.m. he came around the Otero house. The man of the house, Joe Otero, 38, was still home, as were Julie, Josephine and Joey, the 9 year old son. Radar had no idea that the Oteros had three other older children, all of whom had left for school before his arrival. Charlie, 15, Daniel, 14 and Carmen, 13 were the ones who found their parents dead when they arrived home from school that afternoon. Between 1974-1991, Radar would go on to binding, torturing, and killing 6 more people, all women. The killer played a sick cat and mouse game with authorities and the press during all these years with sadistic clues and signed “BTK.”

Charlie Otero, one of the survivors spoke with Dr. Oz. Otero says he has had to deal with PTSD, alcohol abuse, and drug problems. Before the murders, Otero was an A+ student. He says when he got home he first found his mom. It was more than any child could take. He was only 15. He desperately tried to revive the family members. He grabbed his siblings, ran outside and called the police. Officers found all the other family members bound and dead inside the home. Otero says when he got to see Dennis Radar, all he thought of was revenge. Just before the sentencing, Otero heard from Radar in the courtroom describing the deaths of his family members. Otero said, “My mom’s last words were, may God have mercy on your soul.” Otero’s son was in a horrible accident during this time and he felt he had to pray for his son to live. He realized he had to turn the negativity of his actions into honoring his family. He has turned the negative into a positive by going to jails and groups to encourage them to try to be better humans through positive living. He knows his life was spared for a reason and he wants to do only good for others. This is how he has overcome, “survivor’s guilt.”

Melissa Moore, Crime Correspondent, said, “Radar didn’t want to get caught. He had a huge ego, and that is what got him caught.” A floppy disc lead to his arrest. Moore described Radar as a man who thought he was “God-like.” Moore and Oz looked at his letters and talked about how organized he was, like his crimes. In his letters he familiarizes himself with his own victims. Moore says most of the victim’s families are in hiding now from the horrific crimes Radar placed on their loved ones.

Radar was married in 1971, three years before the first murders (His wife, Paula, was granted an emergency divorce in July ). The killings and taunting letters to the police and media continued as his two children were born. He was president of his church and a leader in his son’s Cub Scout troop. Before the murders of the Otero family in 1974, Radar spent four years in the Air Force and a brief stint at the Coleman Co. His first two adult victims also worked at Coleman. He held positions at a security services company, installing alarm systems during his tenure there from 1974 to 1988. From 1991 until he was taken into custody, he worked as a compliance officer in his hometown of Park City, Kan. No one said they suspected him of any criminal activity.

He sent letters describing the details of the murders to police and local news outlets before his arrest. After a decade-long hiatus, Radar resumed sending letters in 2004, leading to his 2005 arrest and subsequent guilty plea. He is currently serving ten consecutive life sentences at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com