Model Niki Taylor: The heart disease that took her sister at only 17

Supermodel Niki Taylor opened up to Fox News about the heart disease that took her sister Krissy [also a supermodel] at only 17. There were no signs. Krissy would often talk about how fast her heart was racing before going on the runway. It was dismissed by anxiety. Krissy was found unconscious in her family’s home in Florida in July of 1995. Sadly, it was Niki who found her. Despite all efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

When Krissy passed away, she was the top of her game. In the 90’s she was a much sought-after model. She graced the covers of many top magazines and was one of Cover Girl’s campaign models. She also graced many runways for top designers, alongside her sister, Niki. ‘We were very close. We worked together. We did everything together. I miss her very much,’ Taylor says.

Krissy was found to have had a rare heart condition known as Arrythmogenic right ventricular dysplasmia, or ARVD. Symptoms of ARVD can include palpitations, shortness of breath and fainting.

According to the American Heart Association, ARVD occurs if the muscle tissue in the right ventricle dies and is replaced with scar tissue, which can ultimately disrupt the heart’s electrical signals and cause arrhythmias.

“There can be an irregular rhythm that occurs that causes the blood pressure to drop significantly and this rhythm can lead to sudden cardiac death unless it’s diagnosed and treated,” Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a cardiologist and director of women’s heart health at the Heart and Vascular Institute at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, told Fox News.

Diagnosing ARVD can be challenging, Steinbaum said. It’s normal for our heart to pound and pump when we get nervous or anxious, but walking around town and feeling your heart pound and pump is not normal, she explained.

“It’s really hard to tell the difference between anxiety, stress and really a heart condition,” Steinbaum said.

Taylor goes on to reveal that she started self-medicating to deal with the sudden loss of her closest friend.

‘I was 21 and I didn’t deal with it very good at all because I wanted to be numb,’ she says. ‘And I chose prescription drugs. That was my choice and not wanting to deal with losing my best friend.’

In addition to losing her sister, Taylor herself almost died in 2001 when she was involved in a serious car crash in Atlanta, Georgia while being driven by then-boyfriend Chad Renegar.

Renegar was apparently attempting to answer his phone when he lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole. Thankfully, Taylor was wearing her seat belt and wasn’t thrown from the car.

However, she lost 80 per cent of the blood in her bodies from injuries, and was in a coma for weeks, undergoing some 40 surgeries.

‘It was definitely a miracle that I survived,’ Taylor says.

Taylor first started working as a model at the age of 13, when she was signed to an agency in her native Florida. By the age of 14, she landed her first magazine cover on the August 1989 issue of Seventeen, and just a year later she made history by becoming the youngest person ever to grace the cover of fashion-bible Vogue.

Your doctor will be able to know if you have heart flutters or an irregular heartbeat like Krissy did, and it could save your life.”

– Niki Taylor

