Model Niki Taylor: The heart disease that took her sister at only 17

Supermodel Niki Taylor opened up to Fox News about the heart disease that took her sister Krissy [also a supermodel] at only 17. There were no signs. Krissy would often talk about how fast her heart was racing before going on the runway. It was dismissed by anxiety. Krissy was found unconscious in her family’s home in Florida in July of 1995. Sadly, it was Niki who found her. Despite all efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
When Krissy passed away, she was the top of her game. In the 90’s she was a much sought-after model. She graced the covers of many top magazines and was one of Cover Girl’s campaign models. She also graced many runways for top designers, alongside her sister, Niki. ‘We were very close. We worked together. We did everything together. I miss her very much,’ Taylor says.
Krissy was found to have had a rare heart condition known as Arrythmogenic right ventricular dysplasmia, or ARVD. Symptoms of ARVD can include palpitations, shortness of breath and fainting.
According to the American Heart Association, ARVD occurs if the muscle tissue in the right ventricle dies and is replaced with scar tissue, which can ultimately disrupt the heart’s electrical signals and cause arrhythmias.
“There can be an irregular rhythm that occurs that causes the blood pressure to drop significantly and this rhythm can lead to sudden cardiac death unless it’s diagnosed and treated,” Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a cardiologist and director of women’s heart health at the Heart and Vascular Institute at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, told Fox News.
Diagnosing ARVD can be challenging, Steinbaum said. It’s normal for our heart to pound and pump when we get nervous or anxious, but walking around town and feeling your heart pound and pump is not normal, she explained.
“It’s really hard to tell the difference between anxiety, stress and really a heart condition,” Steinbaum said.
Taylor goes on to reveal that she started self-medicating to deal with the sudden loss of her closest friend.
‘I was 21 and I didn’t deal with it very good at all because I wanted to be numb,’ she says. ‘And I chose prescription drugs. That was my choice and not wanting to deal with losing my best friend.’
In addition to losing her sister, Taylor herself almost died in 2001 when she was involved in a serious car crash in Atlanta, Georgia while being driven by then-boyfriend Chad Renegar.
Renegar was apparently attempting to answer his phone when he lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole. Thankfully, Taylor was wearing her seat belt and wasn’t thrown from the car.
However, she lost 80 per cent of the blood in her bodies from injuries, and was in a coma for weeks, undergoing some 40 surgeries.
‘It was definitely a miracle that I survived,’ Taylor says.
Taylor first started working as a model at the age of 13, when she was signed to an agency in her native Florida. By the age of 14, she landed her first magazine cover on the August 1989 issue of Seventeen, and just a year later she made history by becoming the youngest person ever to grace the cover of fashion-bible Vogue.
Your doctor will be able to know if you have heart flutters or an irregular heartbeat like Krissy did, and it could save your life.”
Photo courtesy of Bing.com
Comments
RAY ELLIS says
Most heart disease is caused by multiple nutritional deficiencies and – like all other nutritional deficiency diseases – it can be reversed by supplying the missing nutrient(s). For example: scurvy is easily reversed by getting enough vitamin C. Dr. Thomas E. Levy has been a cardiologist for over 30 years. In his book, Stop America’s #1 Killer, he lists 33 nutrients “…for optimizing the ability of the artery to regenerate itself and reverse any existing atherosclerosis…the typical diet does not even come close to supplying enough of these essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients.” As someone with a family history of heart disease, I have been taking this list of nutrients since 2000. I am now 63 years old and recently had an MRI. The doctor declared, “Ray, your arteries are clean as a whistle!” Needless to say, I am a big fan of Dr. Levy and am dedicated to disseminating this important information; so, I email this list – along with the proper dosages – to anyone who requests it (and information on other strategies to help you reverse your heart disease). If you would like a copy of Dr. Levy’s list and these other materials just email me at: rayellis@reagan.com.