The Sad Decline of Heather Locklear Since Her Reign

Are we watching another sad Hollywood story play out for Heather Locklear? She was on top of the world in the 80’s-90’s. She had Hollywood in the palm of her hand and she called the shots. With success in starring roles, money and fame, along with stunning beauty, she had it all. In the past few years we have seen a sad ongoing decline, and with another arrest, we are all wondering what has happened?

The actress was booked on suspicious of felony domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery on emergency personnel, according to a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff. The boyfriend was not identified in the report, but Locklear has reportedly been dating her high school sweetheart, Chris Heisser, 56, for months, according to TMZ.

Locklear, who was one of the biggest TV stars of the ’80s and ’90s with roles on Dynasty, T.J. Hooker, Melrose Place and Spin City, has struggled with depression and substance abuse for many years, and has had domestic disputes that led to police intervention in the past and most recently entered rehab last year for the 5th time. She was arrested in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence but the charges were later dismissed. She was sentenced to three years of informal probation and ordered to pay a $700 fine and take a driver safety class. In the same year, authorities were called to Locklear’s home following a 911 call from her doctor, who feared she overdosed on prescription medication but the warning turned out to be a false alarm.

According to TMZ, police went to the home of Locklear’s then-boyfriend Jack Wagner in 2011 after a fight turned physical between the couple. A law enforcement source told TMZ at the time that Locklear “lost it on him and he retaliated.”

Locklear’s troubles continued in 2012 when her sister called 911 after fearing Locklear “was going to harm herself.” TMZ reported at the time that the actress had ingested a “dangerous mix” of a prescription drug, said to be Xanax, and alcohol.

A source close to the actress told Us Weekly “Heather has been in a very dark place for some time, prior to the most recent arrest. Her family, led by daughter, Ava, has tried to get Heather to go to rehab for an extended period of time for help. Heather refuses … she will stop drinking for a while, but will relapse.”

Locklear, 56, shares daughter Ava, 20, with ex-husband Richie Sambora, 58, formerly of the band Bon Jovi. “It’s truly a very sad situation,” the source continued to Us. “No one can reach Heather, not her brother, Ava, or ex-husband, Richie Sambora, whom has remained close to her.” Locklear and Sambora divorced in 2007 after 13 years of marriage. She was also married to Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993.

She was released hours later, after her arrest, on $20,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 13.

Sometimes, we average folks wonder if the fame is even worth the fall.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com