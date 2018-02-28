Dr Oz: Kirk Cameron’s Documentary Every Parent Needs to See, Smart Phones

Today, 2/28/2018, Oz talks with Kirk Cameron about his approach to allowing smart phones into the hands of his children. We all know Cameron from the 80’s sitcom, “Growing Pains” as the older brother, Mike Seaver. The hit show celebrated marriage and family. And Cameron is still passionate about both of those today. He is also one of the biggest Christian movie stars in the industry today. Cameron shares ways [he and his wife Chelsea] have adapted to this digital/social-media world, while keeping their family safe. Cameron is focused on making his children champions, and not victims, of the cyber world.

Most parents do not hesitate when giving their child a phone. In today’s society of mass shootings; we want to know where our kids are, that they are safe, and to be able to connect with them. There are hidden dangers, to the unaware, that need to be brought to attention.

Cameron says, “This is the loneliest generation of all time. Too many times, children turn to social media for acceptance, interaction, and self-esteem. The average teen spends 9-10 hrs. a day on their phone. They only way to overcome this as a parent is to “connect” with your children. One way I did this was to get off the phone myself. I use it only in a healthy way. I had to lead by example.”

“God-fearing parents can find confidence and guidance when it comes to the challenges of parenting in our technology-driven world, knowing that God has fully equipped us for the sacred calling as a parent,” said Cameron.

“We have resources to prepare our children as they learn their purpose and identity and responsibly use technology to understand family, friends, God and the world around them.”

We all know that we live in a digital age, but the ramifications of our devices are yet to be seen. With the access to child-predators, pornography, and bullying, a parent has to be on guard. The danger of addiction to a phone can be witnessed whenever a parent’s decision to discipline, by taking a phone away, can lead to a meltdown. Then, there is the danger of putting a phone into the hands of a young driver.

Did you know that texting while driving is to blame for…?

1,600,000 accidents per year – National Safety Council

330,000 injuries per year – Harvard Center for Risk Analysis Study

11 teen deaths every day – Institute for Highway Safety Fatality Facts

Actor, producer and all around good guy, Kirk Cameron, created a documentary called “Kirk Cameron: CONNECT” which aims to enlighten and encourage parents in today’s digitally driven environment.

Cameron pulls back the curtains to the benefits and dangers that every parent and teacher should consider while monitoring and utilizing technology in our young people’s lives.

“I decided to get to the bottom of how technology and my kids were interacting,” said Cameron.

“The heart of the battle is really the battle of the heart.”

Cameron and his wife have six children, five of them teenagers. And like most young people in America, their children have access to smart phones and social media.

The technology opens the door to games, entertainment and fun. But it also opens the possibility of harmful connections.

Cameron begins his documentary with a father whose son was being solicited by an adult man. That father found his son has a number of hidden social media accounts, and stepped in to protect him. But not all social media stories end that way.

Kirk traveled and spoke with a number of experts to help equip parents and children to thrive in an ever-changing digital environment.

The experts include: neurosurgeon Dr. Ian Armstrong, the founder of Celebrate Kids Kathy Koch, the founder of uKnowKidsTim Woda, Calvary Chapel Pastor Ken Graves, and founder of Heartlight Mark Gregston.

Kirk also interviews parents and young adults about the personal impact of technology on their lives.

In the film, Cameron interviews everyone from neurosurgeons to experts on online safety. It will ONLY be in theaters for 2 nights, Feb. 27 and Mar. 1.

Purchasing a Smartphone for your teen is a big decision. Make sure that you’ve done your research so you can feel secure in your decision.

