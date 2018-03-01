You might want to ditch your diesel as clean air act is being enforced worldwide

Thanks to those who wish us to breathe healthy air, there is an act being enforced that is ridding the earth of the deadly smoke from diesel engines. So, you might want to get rid of your’s, now. Diesel engine exhaust fumes cause cancer and belong in the same potentially deadly category as asbestos, arsenic and mustard gas, according to the World Health Organization. Health officials have now called for governments to act on ‘cleaning-up’ the fumes emitted from vehicle exhausts.

The decision is a result of a week-long meeting of independent experts who assessed the latest scientific evidence on the cancer-causing potential of diesel and gasoline exhausts.

‘It’s on the same order of magnitude as passive smoking,’ said Kurt Straif, director of the IARC department that evaluates cancer risks.

The France-based International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), part of the WHO, has reclassified diesel exhausts from ‘probable’ carcinogens to a group of substances that have definite links to cancer.

Diesel engines, even “clean” diesel (which we found aren’t so clean after all), emit an exceptionally high amount of particulate emissions compared to other motors, of the type that cause damage to monuments (and human lungs).

Today, 2/28/2018, Israel’s Minister of Energy announced a ban would be put into effect on all diesel vehicles by 2030.

Diesel usage has been in decline in Europe for several years, combating pollution. The Mayor of Rome announced that by 2024, all diesel vehicles would be banned from the city’s centre.

Two days ago, Britain’s Financial Times said Italian-American group Fiat Chrysler plans to ditch diesel from all its passenger vehicles by 2022 following a downfall in demand.

Britain is to ban all new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2040 amid fears that rising levels of nitrogen oxide pose a major risk to public health. Poor air quality is the biggest environmental risk to public health in the UK and this government is determined to take strong action in the shortest time possible.

The commitment, which follows a similar pledge in France, is part of the government’s much-anticipated clean air plan, which has been at the heart of a protracted high court legal battle.

The government warned that the move, which will also take in hybrid vehicles, was needed because of the unnecessary and avoidable impact that poor air quality was having on people’s health.

And on Tuesday, a top German court issued a landmark decision permitting cities to impose diesel driving bans in order to fight pollution, plunging millions of car owners into uncertainty.

The mayors of Mexico City, Paris, Madrid, and Athens say they will ban diesel vehicles from their cities starting in 2025.

Norway: The government’s transportation plan outlines a clear target: All new passenger cars and vans sold in 2025 should be zero-emission vehicles.

Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Portugal, Korea and Spain have set official targets for electric car sales.

India, which suffers from an acute air quality problem, is home to many of the world’s most polluted cities. But it’s also a country where policymakers can make a big difference.

NOx emissions from diesel engines made headlines around the world last year when it was revealed Volkswagen had developed software that enabled some of its diesel engines to pass U.S. emissions tests but allowed up to 40 times the legal limit of NOx to be emitted during normal on-road driving. NOx is instrumental in the formation of ground-level ozone, which can cause breathing difficulties, and has been linked to cancer

Photo courtesy of Bing.com