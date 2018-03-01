Dr. Oz: Roma Downey talks about how her faith has sustained and molded her life

Today, 3/1/2018, on Dr. Oz, he sits down with the remarkable never aging Roma Downey. She’s looks like the part [Touched by an Angel] that she played on the CBS television series. Downey is one of the most sought-after and respected women in Hollywood, and an inspiration to everyone that knows her. She shares with Oz the importance of her faith living and working among so many that do not share her same views. She is known as one of the loudest Christian voices around.

Oz starts out by telling Downey, that she was admired because she has taken one of the things that most are intimidated about and made it her life-long mission. Anyone who has sat and listened to Downey speak, is overcome with a peace, simply by her presence.

Actress Roma Downey opens up about her faith and how it helped her cope after her mother’s unexpected passing from a heart attack.

Downey’s mom passed away when Downey was young and her “faith” was the crutch that kept her going. Downey told Oz, “Without our faith, we could not have gotten over losing my mom. My Dad would tell us that thru Jesus, we would see our mom again. I was only 11 when she passed and when she did, it was if the color had been taken out of the world. It was like the lights had been turned off the earth.”

“My dad took me up to the cemetery. I brought with me a bunch of pansies [my mom’s favorite] and when I knelt down, a butterfly came. I remember in that moment, my dad saying to me that butterfly could be my mom’s spirit and she would always be with me,” Downey told Oz in her calming voice.

“In that moment, it was the ray of light [amidst the darkness] that I knew, God and my mom were always with me,” Downey said.

Downey spoke with Oz about her tiny house she grew up in. It had “a good room” in which her mom had a tiny cabinet that she kept her beautiful china from her wedding stored. She recalls her mom lovingly washing her china, gently placing each piece on the glass shelf and then locking it up with a tiny key. She recalled the dangers and turmoil growing up in Northern Ireland.

Downy told her story in her eloquent soft-spoken voice, “When the British army came down the street with it’s heavy equipment, the house would shake. One morning, we all heard this mighty smash. My mother ran to her little cabinet and all her beauty china had been smashed. My mom died shortly after that. I kept wondering, why was this all saved? I have so many gifts that have been given to me by my heavenly Father that I want to share with others. Because, we don’t know how much time we have. Do we?”

Roma Downey is an actress, producer, and author from Northern Ireland. She produced the mini-series, The Bible, for the History Channel and also starred in it, as Mary, the mother of Jesus. For nine seasons she played Monica, the tender-hearted angel and employee of Tess, on the CBS television series Touched by an Angel, for which she earned multiple Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award Best Actress nominations. Born in Derry, Northern Ireland and classically trained in London, she has performed on stage with the famed Abbey Theatre and has appeared both on and off Broadway. She played the leading role of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the miniseries for NBC, A Woman Named Jackie. Her book, Box of Butterflies is scheduled for release on March 6, 2018.

Downey is a “Smile Ambassador” for the non-profit organization Operation Smile which provides surgeries for children around the world who were born with severe cleft lip and palate. She has traveled on several international missions with the group to Vietnam, Honduras, and Jordan.

On 18 April 2009, Downey and Burnett delivered the keynote address and accepted an honorary doctorate of law at Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and Management commencement ceremony. In 2010, Downey graduated from the University of Santa Monica with a master’s degree in Spiritual Psychology. Downey also has two honorary degrees; a Doctor of Fine Art (DFA) from the University of Ulster for her outstanding contribution to acting and philanthropy and a Doctor of Letters from Nyack College.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com