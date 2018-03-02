Billy Graham’s Angola casket: A reminder of the evangelist’s connection with America’s forgotten people

One can’t help but draw a correlation between the thief on the cross that Jesus told [hanging beside him] “Today, you will be with me in paradise,” and the men who designed and carved the casket of Billy Graham. Prisoners, confined to one of the most dangerous prisons in America, meticulously considered every inch of the simple pine coffin that would hold the remains of the most influential evangelist that ever lived.

Graham has been honored this week, with thousands paying their respect. Graham was one, of the only 4, to have the honor of lying in state in the Rotunda on Wednesday at the nation’s capital. His pine casket was made by Richard “Grasshopper” Liggett and other prisoners at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La., known as the “Alcatraz of the South.”

At the Graham family’s request, the prisoners’ names are wood-burned onto the casket, according to the website of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

On the same bier [centered in the Rotunda] that held the body of Abraham Lincoln, was the body of the World’s Pastor and the President’s Pastor, from Truman to Trump.

Franklin Graham, Billy’s son and a preacher like his father, saw the caskets in 2005 during a visit to the prison and was struck by the simple boxes constructed of treated plywood and lined with bedding from Walmart, according to Catholic News Service.

“He told me, ‘This is one my Dad would want to be buried in. It’s so plain, but it’s built by prisoners. We’ve got to have these,'” the prison’s former long-time warden, Burl Cain, told CNS.

Graham ordered six coffins. His mother, Ruth, was buried in one in 2007.

The three men whose names are all carved into the casket were all led to the Lord thru the ministry of Billy Graham. The man who led the team of prisoners that was tasked with constructing the coffin for both Rev. Graham and his wife Ruth was a man named Richard Liggett – he was a convicted murderer. Almost 31 years into his sentence, Leggett passed away from cancer back in 2007.

The 3 prisoners built Graham’s casket inside a wood-working shop tucked away from the main complex of America’s largest maximum-security penitentiary. The three men were inmates: Liggett and Clifford Bowman sentenced to life for murder, Paul Krolowitz serving more than 30 years for armed robbery.

The prison is formally named Louisiana State Penitentiary but everyone calls it “Angola” – built on land that was a slave plantation where thousands were taken from their home in Angola, Africa. The prison houses criminals that have committed the most horrific crimes.

“This was a great honor,” Cain told WAFB in Baton Rouge at the time. “Because this is a great man of God and he wants him an inmate to build his coffin and get the inmate preachers involved and it’s mind-boggling. It sends a great message.” Cain notes the Graham family made a big impact on the prisoners at his former place of employ, donating funds to build a couple of chapels there and coming to Angola to preach to its residents. “The place was blessed because of them,” Cain says. KATC reports Billy Graham will be laid to rest today, March 2, with President Trump, V,P. Pence, friends and family attending, at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, NC.

Centered on the top side of the casket, a symbol that was the center of Billy Graham’s 80-year ministry. On top rests a simple wooden cross the prisoners nailed into place. Richard “Grasshopper” Liggett said when he made the casket, ‘Billy Graham is a simple man who preached a simple message. He must be buried in a simple casket.’

Billy Graham exemplified a preacher who cared for people of all backgrounds. He preached to presidents and prisoners, harboring the innate understanding that God loves each and every one of us, regardless of our worldly status.

Although he was often called “America’s Pastor” Graham’s reach was worldwide. Over his long career as an evangelist he preached to nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories.

The 99-year-old Graham is survived by his five children and multiple grand- and great-grandchildren.

Now we now the importance of the scripture, “You visited me in prison.” Jesus was a carpenter, himself, which we all like to imagine, one day the three men will be reunited in Heaven with Graham.

