Dr. Oz: Discusses things we don’t want to talk about

Today, 3/2/2018, Oz discusses several subjects that we wonder about, but don’t bring up around our friends. His panel consists of Dr. Sue Varma , Elaine Swann , Dr. Jennifer Caudle , Daphne Oz , Rhenotha Whitaker , Deepak Chopra , Dr. Rudy Tanzi , Dr. Rocio Rivera , Lulu Cerone.

First subject: Should we kiss our kids on the mouth? In recent controversial media debates, we saw several famous people [Tom Brady, Jessica Alba, and Victoria Beckham] kissing their children in the mouth and it raised a stink, to say the least. A survey reported 40% said yes and 60% said no. Oz had two families [Cimini and James] discussing this subject. One family thinks there is no harm and a great sign of close affection but the other family was very against doing this. Reasoning being, adults carry the germs of others they have kissed, cold sores, etc. Oz’s scientific response: Dr. Sue Varma says, “Parents who are affectionate with their kids are setting them up for better brain development.” Elaine Swann says, “If you do anything to make anyone uncomfortable, don’t do it. At puberty, you should stop!” Only 46% of cultures only kiss on the lips. Pediatrician Jennifer Caudle says, “Children are too vulnerable to infection. Don’t do it.” Oz brings up the confusion it can create with children. Don’t ever push yourself onto children for a kiss or affection. Daphne Oz said, “I remember kissing on the lips when we were little, but as we got over, we stopped.” Oz final thoughts: It matters that you show your love, not where you kiss them.

Second subject: Tweezing. We all love to tweeze stray hairs. They are a sight for sore eyes and it feels good. We may be doing it completely wrong causing damage to the follicle and the surrounding skin. Dr. Jennifer Caudle shows the proper way to tweeze. Wait until the hair is long enough to grab without much effort [with tweezers] and pull in the direction the hair is growing, which is normally straight up or down. Oz calls tweezing nose hairs the “triangle of death” — the triangle between your nose and mouth. If you go in there and pull that hair out, you get a little blood lost in there. Blood allows the bacteria in your nose to grow in there. Since veins in the facial area lack protective valves, the bacteria could theoretically enter your bloodstream and lead to infections elsewhere in the body. Don’t ever pluck nose hairs. Use nose hair trimmers only.

Third subject: Skin and wrinkles. If you have lived a good life of laughing, you are going to get wrinkles. There is a barrier over the skin that protects the layers. After years of sun damage, stress, pollution, this barrier breaks down and gets holes in it. The only way to repair correctly is to use a product that smoothes out fine lines while repairing the barrier and collagen in the skin. Oz has partnered with Loreal and Dr. Rocio Rivera of L’Oréal Paris recommends a new product that addresses both of these problems. L’Oreal Cicacream-Revitalift. Oz and Rivera both emphasize the importance of relaxation, avoiding stress, and getting enough sleep to maintain beautiful skin. Dr. Deepak Chopra gives us a guide to a stress-free meditation than can relieve in stress in just 21 days. It takes 3 minutes.

Fourth subject: Etiquette. Elaine Swann says you do not have to tip to a sandwich maker or barista when you see a tip jar unless you want to. Never use your cell phone when having a conversation with someone else, especially at the table. Always RSVP or decline an invitation.

Fifth subject: Are you a social media creeper? Do you spy on people to see who they are dating, where they are going, etc? There are many hidden dangers to doing this. Take it easy when using social media. The signs of lurking at someone’s account are easy to spot.

Author and activist Lulu Cerone founded the nonprofit organization, LemonAID Warriors, and wrote a book called PhilanthroParties! to help other kids give back. She shares her top three tips to host a social event that positively benefits the world.

Ways to fight the flu [until it has subsided this season] were discussed. The flu fighting foods to eat and the flu kit you need to keep.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com