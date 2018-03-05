The approach to life of those that age gracefully

On Sunday, 3/4/2018, MSN brought us information about the commonalities of those that seem to almost never age. What are they doing right, or is it just their genes? Studies show that it is more than a family gene-pool, or just being lucky. Country Living published an article on this subject and today MSN shared the findings on their approach to life, that may have contributed to their “fountain of youth.”

Lifestyles of the young at heart

They have good dental care and never let their gums or teeth go unattended. They only drink in moderation. Never binge or over-drink which can eventually lead to many aging diseases. They give back. Simple good deeds can lower blood pressure and make your life have more meaning. They laugh. Simple laughter IS the best medicine. Hang out with friends that make you laugh. Find a reason to laugh. They love openly. They show their love and express it. A strong healthy relationship can make one live longer. They limit stress. Regular meditation, walking, building boundaries to what you expose yourself to-all contribute to your well-being. They focus on the positive aspects of life. Always see the glass half-full and not half-empty. They still enjoy working. Even if you don’t work a public job, do something every day. Garden, resale items, write, anything; but, stay busy. They rely on home-made remedies. One lady said she took apply cider vinegar every day, a Geritol, and a multi-vitamin and she lived to be almost 100. They practice gratitude. Every day they find beauty in nature, in their blessings, and in being alive. They all wore at least a SPF 30 sunscreen every day to prevent skin cancers. They believe they are in control of their own destiny. They do things in moderation, plan, save, and take care of their health. They have a skin care regiment. Retinol, creams that lighten dark spots, moisturizers, and good cleaning. Most used gentle cleansers such as soap or cold cream. They do not wear a lot of make-up. This allows their skin to breathe fresh air and to glow. Heavy make-up ages anyone. They are not opposed to pharmaceutical help. If they need to take hormones to stay young, they do what the doc says. They get an annual check-up every year for preventative measures. They track their blood pressure to make sure it is within the healthy range. They have social lives. Spending time with friends keeps them happier. They play video games to stay sharp. They exercise regularly and eat a diet rich in plant-based foods, nuts, and fruits. They don’t watch a lot of tv, they don’t smoke, and spend their time learning new things, subjects, hobbies. They read a lot. They make sleep a priority with at least 7-8 hrs. a night. They all were adventurous and still had a child-like sense of awe. Overcame fears with a will to live. They had a sense of purpose. They knew they were still here for a reason. They do NOT fear growing older. They embrace it!

“Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.”

—Mark Twain

Photo courtesy of Bing.com