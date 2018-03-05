Dr. Oz: Rachel Ray shows us how to stock our pantry for the Mediterranean Diet

Today, 3/5/2018, on Dr. Oz, Rachel Ray comes in to take over the seemingly impossible Mediterranean Diet and makes it very possible to achieve. It has come to Oz’s attention via viewers, that they are having a difficult time, with their busy schedules to incorporate this diet. This way of eating is well-known to be Oz’s favorite “heart healthy” diet. Rachael Ray grew up eating and following the Mediterranean diet before it became a mainstream hit. Today, she’s showing you and Dr. Oz how to stock your pantry so you can make this heart-healthy diet a realistic part of your menus.

Pantry items to stock for Mediterranean Diet-high fiber, high-protein, nutrient dense

Olive oil. Olive oil contains a potent mix of antioxidants that can lower LDL while not negatively affecting your HDL. Regular consumption of olive oil may lower all-cause mortality and the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurodegeneration, and several chronic diseases. Dried or canned (low sodium) beans/lentils. Whole grains. Pastas, quinoa, farro. Lots of dark leafy greens, avocados and fresh vegetables. Kale, spinach, collards, turnip greens, lettuces. Oily fish, lean pork, chicken. Sardines, salmon, mackerel, tuna. Garlic. Fresh fruits. Nuts-unsalted. Eggs, Greek yogurt, and natural cheese. Berries. Fresh or frozen. Herbs-Fresh or dried. Spices. Tomatoes. Canned, jarred, and fresh. (low sodium) Vinegar. Lemon. Beets. Peppers-multi-colored.

Mediterranean Diet Basics

Take time to enjoy food in the company of others.

Drink plenty of water.

Get plenty of exercise.

Focus on in-season, plant-based foods.

Use extra-virgin olive oil as your main dietary fat.

Fill your plate with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, herbs and spices.

Eat fish and seafood often, two times per week or more.

The Mediterranean diet is a diet inspired by the eating habits of Greece, Southern Italy, and Spain in the 1940s and 1950s. People in these countries tend to have a lower incidence of heart disease and decreased mortality. A survey in the 1960’s took a closer look at the diet of people who lived on the Greek island of Crete because their death rate was seven times lower than that of American men.The principal aspects of this diet include proportionally high consumption of olive oil, legumes, unrefined cereals, fruits, and vegetables, moderate to high consumption of fish, moderate consumption of dairy products (mostly as cheese and yogurt), moderate wine consumption, and low consumption of non-fish meat products. What’s more, a Mediterranean diet is linked to a lower risk of Type 2 diabetes as well as better glycemic control in diabetics.

Rachel Ray left us with some of her easy recipes for the diet that can be made ahead of time.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com