If you thought ‘vaping’ with e-cigarettes was safe, think again

Students as young as 12 or 13 are now more likely to vape than to smoke. Many are under the impression that because e-cigs don’t contain tobacco, they pose little risk to health. Wrong. NBC News released a new report from San Francisco University that vaping actually releases many cancer-causing chemicals into the body.

Tests on teenagers show that those who smoke tobacco-based cigarettes have the highest levels of these chemicals in their bodies, but those who vape e-cigarettes also have higher levels of the cancer-causing chemicals than nonsmokers, the team at the University of California, San Francisco found.

“The presence of harmful ingredients in e-cigarette vapor has been established‍; we can now say that these chemicals are found in the body of human adolescents who use these products,” they wrote in their report, published in the journal Pediatrics.

Among our e-cigarette-only participants, the use of fruit-flavored products produced significantly higher levels of the metabolites of acrylonitrile. “Acrylonitrile is a highly poisonous compound used widely in the manufacture of plastics, adhesives and synthetic rubber,” the National Center for Biotechnology Information says on its website.

Acrolein “is toxic to humans following inhalation, oral or dermal exposure”, the Environmental Protection Agency says. Some studies show it can play a part in bringing about lung cancer although the EPA says there is not enough data to show whether it causes cancer in people.

At the heart of every e-cigarette is a metal coil used to heat up the flavored e-liquid that will become a vapor. Scientists have found a number of harmful chemicals in e-cigarette vapors. Some can cause cancer. Among these are formaldehyde and acetaldehyde. Previous studies had shown that some e-liquids that were considered harmless could become toxic — but only after they were heated by an e-cig’s especially hot coil. Catherine Hess of the University of California, Berkeley, and her colleagues have turned up traces of toxic metals in the e-liquids used in five different brands of e-cigarettes. The most concerning of these metals were nickel, chromium and manganese. The amounts of them varied between brands. All three metals occur naturally in rock formations all over the planet. Inside the body, though, they can cause trouble. Research suggests that nickel and certain forms of chromium may cause cancer. Manganese can harm the nervous system.

Harvard University scientists are calling for “urgent action” after their federally funded study confirmed dangerous, lung-destroying chemicals are commonly found in the liquids used in electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices. The Harvard study, which focused on the presence of diacetyl in e-cigarettes, is similar to one done a year ago by a Greek researcher. Harvard researchers found diacetyl in 39 of 51 samples tested, including menthol and other flavors not typically associated with the creamy, butter flavor for which diacetyl is known. Studies have found 2,3-pentanedione, the chemical cousin of diacetyl, to be equally toxic when inhaled. The chemicals destroy the lungs’ tiniest airways, leading to scar tissue buildup that blocks airflow. It can result in a permanent, sometimes fatal, lung condition known as bronchiolitis obliterans,perhaps best known for its links to injuries and deaths in microwave popcorn workers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), American youth are now more likely to use e-cigarettes than any other form of tobacco. In 2016, more than two million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes each month.

Read more on the hidden dangers of e-cigarettes.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com