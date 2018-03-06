Dr. Oz: True Crime Tuesday-The Atlanta Monster Serial Killer Case Resurfaces via Podcast

A forgotten case in American History has resurfaced. It has been over 30 years since the Atlanta Monster serial killer murdered at least 24 children and six adults. Today, 3/6/2018, Dr. Oz and former WSB-TV anchor Monica Pearson introduce the case and discuss why it was a frightening time in the local community. For nearly 2 years, this monster terrorized the city of Atlanta. The only man to have been convicted is Wayne Williams; yet, he was only convicted of 2 of the deaths.

Wayne Williams has been behind bars for 36 years, and has maintained his innocence the entire time. Today, Williams speaks out from prison and Oz is investigating: Is the right man behind bars? There was no DNA back then, so the strongest thing they could come up with was this fiber evidence. This was one of the first times they’ve ever used this sort of evidence in a court case. Wayne Williams was arrested when fibers from his carpet, home and dog appeared to match those found on some of the victims. But there was only enough evidence to charge him with the murders of Nathaniel Cater, 27, and Jimmy Ray Payne, 21. In 1982, Wayne Williams, who was convicted, was a 23-year-old freelance photographer, talent scout and a “virtual genius.”

Monica Pearson was the voice of Atlanta during this time. She has covered the story since the beginning and joins Oz to discuss this unsolved mystery. Pearson recalls the first 2 bodies being discovered in 1979. Then, it started happening every 10 days, leading authorities to believe it had to be someone in town doing the killings. Why were they killing small black children in one area of Atlanta, the Perry Holmes/Memorial Drive area? Pearson says, “It got to where it was announced, ‘It’s 10:00, do you know where your children are?’ Pearson recalls the Mayor on television, sitting at a desk, with a pile of money. and asking, ‘Do you know anything? Here’s $100,000. if you have any information about these murders.’ Pearson says, “I am not sure Williams acted alone.”

Oz speaks with the host of “Atlanta Monster,” Payne Lindsey, along with producer Donald Albright, about the new podcast series. Lindsay and Albright revealed why they chose the Atlanta Child Murders as their podcast subject, and how the conviction of Wayne Williams remains one of the biggest misconceptions people have about the case. “It’s still a dark secret in the city,” remarks Albright. The other victims have never had their day in court, so to speak. The families of the victims never got closure. “I’ve talked to a lot of different family members and people who were close to the case and close to the victims, and a majority of those people feel like this case was never fully closed. The door was left open and they didn’t feel like they received any justice,” Lindsey tells Oz.

Wayne Williams speaks from prison to Lindsey and Albright through a recording that was aired: “It’s the truth that people do not want to hear and need to hear. For all the families that never got proof or answers. Family members know who killed their people. The police have thousands of fingerprints on the case, but refuse to look at opening the case again. This is a witch-hunt. We know white supremacist were involved. Over 90% of the black community knows I didn’t do it. They have a different perspective on this case than the white community.”

The most shocking part of the pre-recorded interview with Williams: “It was all about closing cases by these appointed, not elected, officials. The government is my enemy, not the people. I would have been killed as soon as I entered prison if I had been guilty.”

After Williams was sentenced to two consecutive life terms, authorities attributed the bulk of the child murders to him, too, though he was never tried for those additional killings and many of the victims’ relatives doubted his culpability. Williams, for his part, has always maintained his innocence, and the evidence against him is largely circumstantial and not especially conclusive. The killings stopped after Williams was convicted. According to the FBI, Williams fit the profile for a serial killer; yet, no pattern was ever established.

