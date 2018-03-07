Britain wakes up “apocalyptic” tens of thousands of dead sea-life along shores

It’s like a page in a horror story. Imagine waking up early for a morning walk on the beach, only to discover tens of thousands of dead sea life covering the beach. This is exactly what happened over the weekend along the shore in Kent, England. Lara Maiklem described the scene as “shocking” and “sad,” but at the same time, she had to admit it was an “incredible” sight. In fact, it was “almost biblical in scale,” she added.

Fox News brought us the story today, 3/7/2018, of the massive sea urchin life that nature took from the storm, “Emma” and freezing temperatures last week that were called “the beast from the east.” Similar scenes were reported down the coast, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, a wildlife conservation charity, said in a news release on Wednesday. Untold millions of dead and dying animals are being reported around the country.

Crabs, starfish and mussels were “ankle-deep” in some places, though at least two lucky marine species seemed to survive the freeze: lobsters and crabs. Maiklem and her 5-yr.old twins saved as many of the creatures as they could, by throwing the live ones back into the sea.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Living Seas team have been working alongside local fisherman rescuing the lobsters that are still alive – gathering them in buckets and taking them to tanks in Bridlington for care – putting them back in the sea as the weather improves.

The BBC reported Dead marine life, debris and mysterious “solid deposits” have been washed up on the beaches of West Norfolk in the wake of Storm Emma.

“There’s no cause for concern but samples have been taken for analysis,” said West Norfolk Borough Council in a series of tweets.

Strong winds and large waves left thousands of starfish and shellfish on the miles of beaches between Hunstanton and Old Hunstanton.

“There was a three degree drop in sea temperature last week which will have caused animals to hunker down and reduce their activity levels,” Bex Lynam, North Sea marine advocacy officer for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said in a statement provided to Fox News. “This makes them vulnerable to rough seas – they became dislodged by large waves and washed ashore when the rough weather kicked in.”

Dr. Lissa Batey, senior living seas officer with The Wildlife Trusts, an organization made up of 47 local wildlife trusts in the U.K., said, “We can’t prevent natural disasters like this – but we can mitigate against declining marine life and the problems that humans cause by creating enough protected areas at sea and by ensuring that these sites are large enough and close enough to offer fish, crustaceans, dolphins and other marine life the protection they require to withstand natural events such as this,” Batey said in a statement.

