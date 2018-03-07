Dr. Oz: Kathie Lee Gifford’s reliance on her strong faith

Throughout the years, Dr. Oz has taught us the importance of a spiritual life, and equates this with good health. Today, 3/7/2017, Oz welcomes Kathie Lee Gifford back to the show! She shares how her faith has helped her cope with her husband’s passing and reveals the unexpected blessings that have come out of it.

Gifford has had to face unimaginable grief in her life. She talks today of how her faith has sustained her and helped her to learn from every one of life’s difficult times. She told Oz, “I have the assurance that even though I don’t know my future, I know who holds my future.” She remarked how her late husband of 30 years, Frank Gifford, saw Jesus before he passed. She was inspired to write a song about this experience, “He saw Jesus.” Gifford is the only woman her age that has 3- #1 songs on Apple Tunes.

Gifford recently took a trip to the Holy Land with Rabbi Jason Sobel to get “layers deep” of biblical understanding. She has since released a book, The Rock, The Road, and The Rabbi. Sobel reminds us to see thru the eyes of hope and faith and not thru the eyes of fear.

Gifford says the most important thing you can do to survive this life is to memorize scriptures to quote and rely on. “The Word of the Lord never returns void,” remarked Gifford.

Kathryn Lee Gifford is an American television host, singer, songwriter, author, comedian, and actress. She is the Co-host with Hoda Kotb on the Kathie Lee and Hoda show, the fourth hour of NBC Today. She is best known for her 15-year run on the talk show Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, which she co-hosted with Regis Philbin.

As a lifelong student of Scripture, Kathie Lee Gifford has always desired a deeper understanding of God’s Word and a deeper knowledge of God Himself. But it wasn’t until she began studying the biblical texts in their original Hebrew and Greek—along with actually hiking the ancient paths of Israel—that she found the fulfillment of those desires. Now you can walk with Kathie on a journey through the spiritual foundations of her faith: The Rock: Hear directly from Kathie about her life-changing and ever-deepening connection with Jesus, the Lover of her soul. The Road: Explore dozens of ancient landmarks and historical sites from Israel, the promised land of God’s covenant. The Rabbi: Go beyond a “Sunday school” approach to the Bible by digging into the original languages and deeper meanings of the Holy Scriptures. As you journey through Kathie lee’s book, The Rock, The Road, and The Rabbi, you’ll also find additional content from Messianic Rabbi Jason Sobel throughout the book. Jason’s insight into the Hebrew language, culture, and heritage will open your eyes to the Bible like never before.