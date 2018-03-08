Tori Spelling: A woman who has cared for everyone but herself

Her life has had a lot of ups and downs from when she was “Donna” on 90210, and stole the hearts of teenage viewers. The daughter of a Hollywood icon [Aaron Spelling] and very privileged, with a bright [self-made] future…what went wrong? It doesn’t take a genius to figure it out.

Let’s start with dealing with an unfaithful husband [in 2013] who was busted in a scandalous affair, and 5 children under the age of 11. Her husband [Dean McDermott] says he can’t find work, coupled with a mother [Candy, 72] who Spelling has been at odds with since the death of her dad over money-who is now financially caring for the 5 children… add it up. Spelling’s downfall-she is trying to be a perfect everything to everyone but herself.

Two recent calls to 911 asking for help for a woman suffering from outbursts of mania, were cries from Tori. Spelling (44) wasn’t transported to the hospital that day — but it’s little comfort for those closest to the reality star, who fear she’s on the cusp of a breakdown. “Her friends and family are all very, very worried,” an insider says in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“You would think the cheating, money problems and constant arguing would be enough for Tori to decide to divorce Dean, but she refuses to even discuss it,” says the source. She seems to want to prove her mom wrong, who strongly objected to Tori marrying Dean. Is pride destroying her? Maybe, she just loves too much.

Most of her arguments with McDermott come down to cash, says the insider. “They are heavily in debt,” and have moved eight times in the past seven years. “Tori has had enough of Dean’s moaning about not being a working actor and is demanding he get a real job to support their family.” But the onetime Chopped Canada host “will start a cooking school or take up another professional hobby, then give it up.”

In November 2016, Spelling was sued by American Express for $87,000 in credit card debt. In January of that same year, she was also sued by American Express for an unpaid $38,000 bill, which she was ordered to pay in full along with $855 in court fees. The source says that Spelling has had to lean on her mother, Candy, for money to help pay the bills.

Shockingly, adds the source, Spelling has “discussed having a sixth child” — even though she nearly died of placenta previa during her pregnancy with Finn. It leaves her pals even more worried. “She is more concerned with perception than her own relationship,” says the source. “It’s just very sad.”

A source told ET, “Tori realizes she needs to clean up her finances and marital problems.” Tori felt she was having a complete breakdown on March 1, when 911 was called. She has cared for her children and forgot to care for herself. “Tori tries to be the best mom she can be, but with five children and terrible financial issues, her marriage has suffered tremendously,” continued the source.

