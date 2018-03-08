Dr. Oz: Daymond John went from a broke dreamer to a billionaire by “Rise and Grind”

From a young waiter in Queens living paycheck to paycheck to a six billion dollar entrepreneur on Shark Tank, Daymond John knows exactly how to take control of life, make the right changes, and call the right shots to eventually succeed. He combined his own approach with other leaders’ effective strategies to create a “Rise and Grind” mantra. These four simple steps will help you maximize your daily routine and make a lasting change in your life. John sits down with Oz today, 3/8/2018 and tells us how he achieved his dream along with conquering cancer.

John tells Oz, “I always knew I didn’t have a lot of resources; money, a great education..I had to utilize what I had which was-time. I had to have goal setting, I had to envision it, I had to stay on the course and maximize time. I had a lot of friends who became addicted to drugs and I had to stay completely focused.”

Oz asks John, “How did you apply “Rise and Grind” to overcoming cancer? John answers, “I had to become a different master of myself at the age I was. I had to adjust everything, to balance my work and time with my new child.” John goes on to explain how he changed his life thru the following principles of his mantra….

THE “RISE AND GRIND” MANTRA APPLICATIONS

Make a list of goals and read them every day. When you wake up in the morning, simply read your goals out loud. It will stimulate your brain and force you to think about how you want your day to go. It’s a way to take action towards achieving your goals and it really makes a difference. Make a list of what you want to achieve and read your goals out loud each day so they will be branded into your mind and keep you inspired. Daymond John has a list of his own with a goal to get down to 170 pounds by June 1st using the following steps: lose two pounds a week, drink eight bottles of water a day, have one fruit, one green juice, and bone broth daily, and walk at least 10,000 steps each day. Follow the “one-touch” rule. We tend to be surrounded by piles of things we eventually need to take care of: bills, emails, texts, projects. Once we’re swimming in tasks that we’ve fallen behind on, we end up wasting a lot of time trying to find that one e-mail we’ve been meaning to reply to, or just feeling overwhelmed by all that is surrounding us and not wanting to do anything. Living this way is no way to achieve your goals. The one-touch rule is that you touch every item only once and deal with it right then. Don’t wait to act on it until it builds up with a million other things fighting for your attention. Instead, as soon as something crosses your path, jump on it and process it immediately, and then move on. It will keep you efficient and organized. Find and know your “why?” This next step doesn’t require any action, just some reflection. It’s actually just a question that Daymond John says you must ask yourself before diving headfirst into this new Rise and Grind lifestyle. What is your why? Why did you start this plan? What are you really working towards? What is the real driving force behind rising and grinding each and every day? Identifying your goal is a great way to stay motivated and feel powerful enough to take on obstacles as they come. Press “Mute” on other’s opinions. Whenever you start to see success, or whenever you develop strong goals and a deep conviction, there will inevitably be someone around you saying “you can’t” or “you won’t.” Don’t let those thoughts derail you, just press mute on that person’s voice and keep grinding your way to the top, one step at a time. Don’t lose sight of your passion, just put some headphones in and keep moving forward. You know why you’re doing this, so if you simply keep your eye on the prize and keep moving to the beat of your own drum, nothing can stop you.

“It takes the same energy to think small as it does to think big. So dream big and think bigger,” Daymond John

Photo courtesy of Bing.com