US closes consulate in Playa del Carmen, over ‘security threat’

According to ABC News, the embassy in Mexico City issued the alert Wednesday night for Playa del Carmen, a coastal resort town near Cancun and Cozumel on the Caribbean. The U.S. has closed its consular agency in a popular Mexican tourist spot and is barring its employees from traveling there over a “security threat.”

The warnings come after a bomb exploded on a ferry that runs between Playa del Carmen and Cozumel in February and an unexploded ordinance was found on another ferry a week later.

There were 25 people injured in the explosion, the director of Civil Protection for Playa del Carmen told ABC News. Among the injured were five foreigners: two Americans and three Canadians, the director also said. There were no fatalities.

The explosion took place when passengers were disembarking from the ferry, according to the municipality of Solidaridad, which includes Playa del Carmen.

“The priority is people. The report they are giving us is that there are people injured by shrapnel with small cuts, fortunately nothing serious, no life is in danger, they have to make the necessary protocols of medical care for what they have been transferred,” the municipality said in a press release. The U.S. State Department confirmed “undetonated explosive devices” were found on the ferry by Mexican law enforcement. The State Department also warned Americans to “exercise caution.”

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City posted the notice on its website Wednesday. It did not specify what the threat was.

In an email to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert quoted the notice on the website and added, “We urge all travelers to review our information on travel.state.gov before they travel. We continue to provide safety and security updates as they become available.”

Playa del Carmen, in the Riveria Maya just south of Cancun, and other tourist regions have seen a sharp uptick in violence in recent months.

Meanwhile, an investigation by the Journal Sentinel has found more than 150 travelers have become sick, seriously injured — and in some cases have died — after drinking small and moderate amounts of alcohol at all-inclusive resorts. Travelers reported being sexually assaulted, beaten, robbed, taken to jail and mistreated at local hospitals. The Journal Sentinel investigation exposed how travelers encounter indifferent — at times hostile — resort workers, police and hospital staff.

While the state department, members of Congress — both Republican and Democrat — as well as travel websites and Mexican authorities vow they are making changes and doing what they can to ensure the safety of travelers, their slow, bureaucratic efforts have yet to prevent the harms, the Journal Sentinel found.

