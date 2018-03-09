Dr. Oz: Are your stomach problems normal

Why do I feel like I have a volcano in my stomach? Am I not exercising enough, or is it the stress I have been under? Why am I so bloated again? Questions, most of us ask ourselves when our gut puts us out of whack. Today, 3/9/2018, Oz brings us a lot of much needed information to help us determine if our stomach upset is normal, and what may have caused the symptoms. Gastroenterologist Dr. Roshini Raj explains the importance of good gut health and whether or not your problems may need a professional.

6 Signs your stomach pain may be abnormal and what to do

Pain in the same spot. If you are consistently feeling cramps or pain in the same part of your stomach, Dr. Raj recommends you take a few factors into consideration: First, how intense is the pain? If the pain is really extreme you may need to go to the emergency room so you should check in with your body to determine how bad it is. The next point to consider is if the pain is getting better or worse. If it’s chronic and not severe but slowly getting worse, you should see your doctor to rule out any health issues. Persistent gas. If you are experiencing gas on a regular basis and it feels like this is a constant in your life, you need to assess what you’re eating to determine if there is a link between a certain food group/ingredient and your symptoms. Excess gas can occur when you eat something your body is struggling to break down or digest. For those who are gluten or lactose intolerant, eating foods with these ingredients can cause a buildup of gas very quickly. Some other causes of persistent gas are inflammatory bowel diseases or bacterial overgrowth in the small intestine which could be a complication of diabetes. Bloody stool. If you’re bleeding when you have a bowel movement it could be a sign of hemorrhoids which can be easily treated, but in some cases, it may be more serious, like a tumor. If your stools suddenly look really dark that can be a sign of blood and you should see your doctor right away. Persistent bloating. While bloating can be a normal part of a healthy lifestyle, sometimes it can also be a sign that you need to seek medical attention or make tweaks to your diet. JJ Virgin reminds us it’s not just salt that can cause bloat since healthy foods like Brussels sprouts and beans can also cause this unpleasant side effect. Dr. Raj recommends taking an at-home bloat test to determine if your symptoms are normal. All you have to do is keep a five-day journal and write down what you ate, when you ate, and how much you ate every time you bloat. By tracking these factors you can see if there is a pattern and if there is no pattern you should see your doctor. Upset stomach at night. If you find that your stomach keeps you up at night that may be a sign of trouble. While everyone has those nights where they eat something that doesn’t sit well with them before bed, if this is a habitual problem you should seek professional guidance. To avoid an upset stomach, JJ Virgin recommends having your last meal no later than 7 pm so that your gut can heal itself while you sleep. Diet and stress. If you are eating processed foods, gluten, dairy, and artificial sweeteners, you may have a leaky gut. The combination of stress and food can create painful stomach problems, so if you notice pain, bloating, gas, and other gastrointestinal symptoms, you should assess your diet and make lifestyle changes to lower your stress levels.

When your digestive system isn’t working properly, your whole body can feel off. There are a number of factors that can affect your digestion. So, do your homework to if your eating habits and lifestyle are the cause of your tummy troubles, and learn what you can do to help ease digestion.

Too many people in the U.S. may be taking stomach-acid-suppressing drugs such as Nexium and Prevacid, new research suggests. The drugs, known as proton pump inhibitors, help those with serious stomach and digestive problems, but the risks may outweigh the benefits for people with less serious conditions, experts say. Proton pump inhibitors can have rare but serious side effects, including an increased risk of bacterial infection and bone fracture, according to several new studies in the Archives of Internal Medicine.

