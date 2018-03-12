Dr. Oz: Exclusive interview behind bars with Louise and David Turpin who tortured their children

It’s the story that haunted a nation. Louise and David Turpin held their 13 children captive, chained up, and starved for years inside their own home. Their evil motives have baffled law enforcement and the medical community, leaving many unanswered questions. Today, 3/12/2018, we have the exclusive answers. Cameras go behind bars with crime correspondent Melissa Moore and Louise’s family members. The team visits Louise in jail to hear her story.

The story may have gone on for years longer but the 17 year old daughter was able to escape her bedroom window one day and call to 911 for help thru a deactivated cell phone. Responding officers found her siblings ranging from ages 2-29 living in filth and inhumane conditions. Some of the innocent children were chained to furniture. With the exception of the youngest, they were all emaciated. Louise and David were arrested facing many counts; including torture and false imprisonment. Their bail was set for 12 million each, as they remain in prison facing life imprisonment.

Louise’s family members, sister [Elizabeth] and cousin [Tricia] told Oz they were blindsided by the allegations. Elizabeth told Oz that Louise had even shielded her from sexual abuse from a relative, when she was younger. Neither of the women have seen Louise in years. Going into the prison they were anxious, nervous, and full of questions. Elizabeth said, “She is still my sister, and a human being. I just want to look into her eyes and see if she is evil, brainwashed, a puppeteer, or has a mental condition. No one knows her like me.”

They were told by the prison that their visit would last for 45 min. but it lasted for 2.5 hrs. They left stunned and confused. Elizabeth told Moore, “I wasn’t talking to the Louise she once was. She is living in a fantasy world. She thinks she will get off. She never watches the media or deals with what she has done.” She continued, “When I looked into her eyes, I saw a woman rewriting her own story. Like a Disney story. She never asked about the kids. When I asked her about the children, she didn’t respond. She was all about her and David. She is in a daze. I didn’t see evil…I saw peace which is so disturbing. It was like she was hearing voices speaking to her…guiding her. She would go from one person to another in character.”

So what drove this woman to commit such crimes against her own children? Forensic psychologist Brian Russell said, “She has pride over making her children suffer. She may also have wrapped her mind around some delusion thinking she was doing something good from raising these children this way.”

Oz remarked how their was sexual abuse in her family and how she sacrificed herself for her siblings and now she is taking it out on her own children. Moore said, “This is no excuse to ever harm her own children.” Oz said, “Louise pleaded with her visitors to go visit with David.”

Elizabeth had lived with Louise and David when she was 19 and remarked how David would walk in on her. She remarked how he has abused other family members; but, Louise is unaware. She feels David is sadistic.

The ladies visited David behind bars, with great trepidation. The ladies remarked on seeing a man that knew he had done wrong… as broke down and sobbed. “I wish I could tell you what went wrong,” David told the women. They see Louise in a different light now. They feel Louise was the manipulator in the evils put upon their children. Moore said, “Sobbing doesn’t mean he is remorseful. Maybe it is because he got caught.” She feels David is a sociopath. He also has lewd charges against him. Russell told Oz, “The kind of person that allows what he did, is a very sick person. He just got caught.”

Oz questioned Moore and Russell, “Why is she not remorseful?” Russell remarked, “She enjoyed it… the power over any captive audience she had.”

The women back for a second visit to Louise. All she talked about was her favorite restaurant and David. She never mentioned her children on the second visit. She only wanted to know about David.

Moore feels in court they will turn against each other.

Tomorrow, we will have updates on the children as Oz continues his investigation.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com