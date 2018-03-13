Anthony Bourdain schools us on enriching our travel experiences

We know him as the versed host of the Travel Channel’s: No Reservations and CNN’s:

Part’s Unknown. Anthony Bourdain is a world-renown chef, author, and tv personality who constantly travels to places most of us will never have the privilege to experience. His wit, wisdom, and taste for the uniquely different make his programs a learning indulgence. People travel for different reasons. Some need to go away to rest, and some want to travel to experience the culture of a different people.

Bourdain believes most travelers do it all wrong when arriving at their destinations. With the summer coming up, you might want to listen to his advice when planning your vacation. He believes anyone who travels is going to come back a different person.

Things to not do when traveling

Never plan a trip oversees planning on going to several places. Ex: Rome, Venice, Paris. When you do this, you are not going to get the jest of the experience of each place. Take time. Just go to one-there is so much to experience and do. When you cram several places into one trip, you are basically taking the airport into the city with you. There won’t be that remembrance of the smells, the people, the taste, the culture. Sit, watch, write, photograph, talk to the people-experience where you are. Never book a week’s trip to a resort. What’s the point in sitting and staring at something for a week? You can do that at home. Book safe places and stay in the heart of the city in a hotel. Walk around and enjoy where you are. When you stay in a resort that is all-inclusive, you overpay for a very limited knowledge of where you are vacationing. Plus, it is a proven fact that all-inclusive is over-paying. Never go to the same place twice. There is too much to see to waste time and money on past experiences. Wander off the path. Rent a car, walk, take their form of transportation and see what all the country or city has for a naturally personal experience. Of course, you use good judgement in making sure your surroundings are safe. Don’t ever go with a tour group or pre-packaged deal. You will be miserable waiting in lines, waiting for others, and following a schedule. Do your own thing. Talk to the concierge or go online for yourself to see what interests you. If you spend all your time in museums or taking selfies the entire time in front of the Eiffel Tour, you won’t get the full experience to take away from being there. Go rogue. Blend in with the people and eat their foods. Do not look for an American restaurant. Even if you don’t know their language, still mingle. It’s the experience of feeling like you really did travel. Sticking to an itinerary will suck the life out of any traveler.

Coming from a man who travels 250 days out of the year, we should listen to his wisdom. Bourdain says that his best vacation experience was one he would have never planned on his own. It was a trip to Uruguay. His also spoke of his most memorable travel experience. He sat for 6 hours listening to people speak Japanese and converse when he didn’t know a thing they were saying.

A good book to read or the movie to watch on how to travel is “Pray, Eat and Love.”

