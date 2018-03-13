Dr. Oz: True Crime Tuesday, updates on the children from the house of horrors

Part 2 of “Investigating The House of Horrors” airs today, 3/13/2018, on Dr. Oz. Oz brings us brand new revelations and exclusive updates on the 13 children who were starved and tortured in their California home by the hands of their own parents, David and Louise Turpin. Oz introduces brand new footage depicting one of the Turpin daughters who appears to be begging for help through a song. Then, crime correspondent Melissa Moore reveals what Louise Turpin’s family members have found out so far. You heard details from inside the jails where Louise and David Turpin are being held. Today, Oz investigates never before revealed details of things the children were forced to endure and updates us on the developments of the children since their rescue from the house of horrors. Crime correspondent Melissa Moore has the story.

The children, all home-schooled, apparently lived under strict guidelines and were made to memorize Bible passages, per the grandparents. Court documents, according to The New York Times, show that David Turpin was granted approval to run the private Sandcastle Day School from their home. Neighbors reported seeing the kids every now and then, but each time, the children looked weak, meager, and never spoke to anyone. Some residents said they saw a few of the children digging through a trash can for food.

A video surfaced of the 17-year-old [who escaped] singing about the abuse. She posted to YouTube with an alias name. Throughout the song she sings of how “they blame us for everything” in reference to her own parents.

Moore says the Turpin parents put their children on a nocturnal schedule so the neighbors wouldn’t suspect anything. One neighbor noticed one night the children were laying sod which led her to start suspecting abuse.

After visiting Louise and David Turpin in jail, Louise’s sister [Elizabeth] and cousin [Tricia] made pillows with uplifting messages to give to the children. The women say it is important for them to let the children know they have always been in their heart and that they love them. The 7 older children have been moved to another hospital for different care and the 6 younger ones are in foster homes. The ladies visited the hospital but the visit didn’t go as expected. They found the kids were learning guitar and eating lasagna. The staff would not allow the visit because of the tight security for the children.

Moore took the ladies to the house where the kids were tortured. They couldn’t believe how close the houses were to the Turpin’s house. They noticed people had left candles, stuffed animals, and notes for the children along the walkway. The ladies broke down in tears knowing everyone cared for the children except their own parents.

Meanwhile, the siblings are recovering physically and emotionally.

Some of the 13 siblings are “starting to make plans for their future,” Corona Mayor Karen Spiegel told ABC News last month.

“Their minds are just being opened [to] having a choice and not being so controlled,” she said.

The young adult victims are now “getting up and making the day happen for themselves, getting out of bed and deciding what they want to eat.”

“They’re starting from very elementary stuff,” she said, but have “progressed very, very well.”

