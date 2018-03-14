According to ABC News, Stephen Hawking, who explained the universe and the black hole has died at the age of 76. His age at the time of death was just one of the scientific phenomena he provided that cannot be explained by human knowledge.

A Cambridge University physicist and best-selling author who roamed the cosmos from a wheelchair, pondering the nature of gravity and the origin of the universe and becoming an emblem of human determination and curiosity, died early Wednesday at his home in Cambridge, England.

“Not since Albert Einstein has a scientist so captured the public imagination and endeared himself to tens of millions of people around the world,” Michio Kaku, a professor of theoretical physics at the City University of New York, said in an interview.

As a graduate student in 1963, he learned he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neuromuscular wasting disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was given only a few years to live. The disease reduced his bodily control to the flexing of a finger and voluntary eye movements but left his mental faculties untouched.

The celebrated English physicist had attained almost a cult-like status in recent years. He wrote the bestselling book “A Brief History of Time” and appeared on hit TV programs like “The Simpsons” and “The Big Bang Theory,” while his life was the subject of multiple films including the Oscar-winning 2014 drama-romance “The Theory of Everything.”

“We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet,” Eddie Redmayne, who starred as Hawking in “The Theory of Everything,” said in a statement today. “My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family.” The 2014 film about his life, was nominated for several Academy Awards and Redmayne, won the Oscar for best actor.

“The Big Bang Theory” cast also tweeted out a photo with Hawking, thanking him for “inspiring us and the world.”

In 2007, Hawking became the first quadriplegic to experience weightlessness and has said his “ultimate ambition” was to go to space aboard a commercial suborbital spaceflight. Richard Branson’s company Virgin Galactic once even promised Hawking a trip to space, and Hawking said he accepted immediately.

Hawking’s family released a statement today saying, “His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world.

“He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love’. We will miss him forever.”

NASA tweeted: “May you keep flying like superman in microgravity.”

Photo courtesy of Bing.com