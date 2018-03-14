Dr. Oz: Is there a link between psychiatric drugs and violent behavior

In the wake of mass shootings, one of the biggest questions everyone is asking is “Why does it happen?” Today, 3/14/2018, Dr. Oz welcomes a panel of experts [Dr. Judith Joseph, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Dr. Casey Jordan] to examine the association between psychiatric medications and violent behavior. Oz makes it very clear: If you are on any type prescribed medications by your psychiatrist, continue taking your drugs and do not ever skip.

Is there a link between psychiatric drugs and violent behavior

Dr. Pinksky: “We can never make a link between causation and association. I have never seen any objective data to suggest this. There are ways it could, by inappropriate prescribing.” Dr. Joseph: “What I tend to see is the under-prescription of medications and misdiagnosed conditions. There are warning labels on every box and sometimes people do not read these warnings and misuse the drugs. I don’t see a rise in suicides from these drugs but there can be increased thoughts of suicide in young people.” She went on to tell the panel, “According to recent data, only 25% of the recent shooters responsible for killings have been diagnosed with mental illnesses.” Dr. Pinksky talks to Oz about proven facts. He mentions several shooters and most of the those have grudges and psychopathic traits. There is no pill for that. Dr. Jordan said, “The only prevention is early detection.” All of the professionals agree the key word is ‘PREVENTION.’

Oz asked the panel, “As professionals, are your hands tied when it comes to identifying and reporting potential patients capable of causing another mass murder?”

Dr. Joseph replied, “That is why professionals need skills to come into play.” She recently had a patient with the capabilities of committing a crime to hurt others, but with her skills, the patient is working towards recovery.

Dr. Pinsky said, “She is a professional but the average physician does have their hands tied just like the police, we can’t do anything unless the patient does something. The kid in Florida had a team of professionals but when his mom died, he moved away from it and things unraveled. Treatment does work when the patient is in proper hands.”

The ENOUGH National School Walkout will be held this morning — exactly one month after the mass shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people and sent shock waves across the nation. The event will be at 10 a.m. across every time zone and last 17 minutes — one minute for each of the victims gunned down in the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The walkout’s goal is “to demand Congress pass legislation to keep us safe from gun violence at our schools, on our streets and in our homes and places of worship,” according to the event.

The new Trump plan calls for training teachers to carry firearms, modest fixes to the background check system, and reforms of mental health care. But he kicked his call to raise the age requirement for certain firearms to 21 into the long grass of a commission chaired by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Recent mass killings have again raised concern among lawmakers and the media about the possible connection between mental illness and gun violence. A new study sets the record straight and recommends an evidence-based approach to limiting firearms fatalities. “We need more evidence-based policies to effectively prevent gun violence,” said Vickie Mays, a professor of psychology and health services who directs the Center for Research, Education, Training and Strategic Communication on Minority Health Disparities in the UCLA College. “We also need to expand mental health services and improve access to treatment — some people are slipping through the cracks. But mental illness is not the main cause of violence in society. Policies should focus more on limiting access to firearms for people with behavioral risk factors for violence during specific times when there is evidence that risk is elevated.”

