Bipolar Disorder: Recognizing the Silent Symptoms

Bipolar Disorder is a mood disorder that affects millions of people from all walks of life. According to medical professionals, people who suffer from this disorder tend to experience an episode of mania, which is typically followed by an episode of depression and vice versa.

The most common symptom associated with Bipolar Disorder is mood swings. Individuals who are bipolar will experience heightened euphoria and happiness, followed by drastic depression and guilt. While mood swings are the most common symptom, they are not the only symptom. There are several other hallmarks of this condition and many of them contradict each other. Essentially, there are two types of symptoms: manic symptoms and depressive symptoms. Each set of symptoms produce very different types of behavior and are often experienced back to back in a short period of time.

Silent Bipolar symptoms from various medical sources as well as the type (manic or depressive, or both) associated with each:

You are down-right depressed. Some people don’t realize their own depression: you’ve stopped doing things you use to enjoy, you get mad easily, you take things way too seriously and personally, you have no energy, you cry a lot. You don’t know if you are sad or happy. Sleep patterns. When you are depressed, you want to stay in bed. When you are manic, you can’t sleep. This is an on-going problem. You have manic times when you are so happy that you can’t control it-not normal long-lasting hyper-happiness. You get distracted easily. You just can’t focus or concentrate on things at times. You just can’t get a job accomplished and leave many unattended chores and responsibilities unfinished. You get unusually irritable. It’s natural to get upset at times but your’s going beyond getting upset-to screaming, intense anger, wanting to punch a wall kind of anger is a sign of a mental disorder. You talk and think so fast that others can’t get a word in edgewise. It’s almost uncontrollable how your thoughts race and your speech that sometimes runs off the cliff. You seem so confident but you often make poor decisions. You have blown money when you shouldn’t, you date or marry people that you are not compatible with, you buy a car just to have a car without doing research, and impulsive actions that you regret later. You have abused drugs and/or alcohol to help you cope with the depression or mania stages.

Taken together, these factors make Bipolar Disorder difficult to diagnose when symptoms are not obvious. A few facts about Bipolar Disorder you may not know:

As many as 20% of people complaining of depression to their doctor actually have Bipolar Disorder.

About half of people with Bipolar Disorder have seen three professionals before being diagnosed correctly.

It takes an average of 10 years for people to enter treatment for Bipolar Disorder after symptoms begin. This is caused in part by delays in diagnosis.

Most people with Bipolar Disorder have additional psychiatric conditions (such as substance abuse or anxiety) that can make overall diagnoses more challenging.

You can function under the treatment of the right doctor and medications. Educating yourself about Bipolar Disorder and becoming more active in your treatments can help you to be more effective at managing your condition. An essential aspect of treating is medication, but there are other things you can do that can help as well.

Photos courtesy of Bing.com

Ref. MSN, Reader’s Digest, WebMD